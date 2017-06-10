The Cromack family business

LIFE ON THE ROAD: Graeme Cromack next to one of his Cromack Transport trucks.

THERE was really no other option for Graeme Cromack when he started driving trucks in the late 70s.

Born and bred in Grafton, and the son of now National Road Transport Hall of Fame inductee Fred Cromack, he was always going to be part of the family business.

Dad Fred started in 1944 driving a horse and cart for his uncle Jim Tranter, delivering freight around Grafton.

In September 1951, he and cousin Kevin Tranter bought two trucks and part of Jim Tranter Transport to form Cromack and Tranter Transport.

In 1977, Tranter sold out his share, and the family business of Cromack Transport was created.

And the tradition of the family business continues, with Graeme's brother alongside him, as well as his son and their daughters part of the company as well.

"I think it's the generation behind us that's kept pushing it,” Graeme said.

"My son in particular from an early age was just truck mad, and he's got a two-year-old now that's just as bad.”

The company now has depots in Grafton, Brisbane and Coffs Harbour and have a staff of 35 without admin, and Graeme said despite dwindling local industry, transport was still a big mover in town.

"There's a few big transport places here, and we've all got big staff,” he said.

"The shops and the sawmills are what we do, we do the hardwood and sawmills out of Grafton, and a lot of groceries and chain stores out of Brisbane as far as Taree and Tamworth.”

And while his trucks roll in and out on a daily basis, Graeme said that his long-haul days were long past, making the occasional day run to Coffs Harbour.

"I loved the driving, I do miss it, it was a different life, you see so many different things, but now it's good to have the family behind us, they do all the work now,” he laughed.

Graeme said the truck show was a drawcard for the town, with many of trucks arriving from out of town.

"And that's a lot of visitors and a lot of money for the town,” he said.