Crown star’s payout after gender gap

Actor Claire Foy is finally going to get her fair share. Picture: Getty Images

CLAIRE Foy is finally going to get her fair share for her portrayal as Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix series The Crown.

The British actor is going to receive $364,000 in back pay, according to the Daily Mail, after it was revealed that she made less than her co-star Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip.

"As the producers of The Crown we are responsible for budgets and salaries. The actors are not aware of who gets what and cannot be held personally responsible for the pay of their colleagues," Left Bank Pictures, the production company behind The Crown, told the publication in a new statement.

Claire Foy and Matt Smith in The Crown. Picture: Alex Bailey/Netflix

"We are absolutely united with the fight for fair pay, free of gender bias and for a rebalancing of the industry's treatment of women in front of the camera and behind the scenes."

Left Bank Pictures revealed in March that Smith was paid more than Foy because he was a more well-known name thanks to his role on Doctor Who.

The company later apologised and said going forward, "no one gets paid more than the Queen."

Matt Smith expressed his disappointment about Foy’s inferior salary. Picture: AFP

Smith also expressed his disappointment about Foy's inferior salary to Page Six.

"I think actually she probably should've been paid that originally in the first place and I think everyone's taken a long hard look at themselves and gone 'Here's where we went wrong and can we go forward and make it right?'" Smith said at the Tribeca Film Festival.

"The problem is it happened too late. She's the Queen for God's sake. It's ridiculous."

The New York Post reached out to Left Bank Pictures and Foy's rep for comment.

