The curious new Cirque show coming to Australia

A scene from the Cirque du Soleil show Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities. Supplied by KRA PR.

THE Cirque du Soleil big top is returning to Australia with a curious new show.

Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities is the latest production from the French-Canadian circus company to hit our shores, premiering in Sydney in October before moving to Brisbane in January, 2020.

The steampunk-styled creation is set in the latter half of the 19th century and centres on a scientist known as the Seeker and his larger-than-life curio cabinet.

"The context is set around the time of the industrial revolution and there are lots of elements from that era which feature heavily in the show," artistic director Rachel Lancaster says from Japan, where the show has enjoyed an 18-month residency.

"There are lots of references to (Thomas) Edison, telephones, flying and steam trains.

"The story begins in a scientist's laboratory. He's been exploring and reading about all of these inventions, and working on an invention of his own. He's convinced it's going to work but it's a lifetime's work that leads the space to move into this parallel place."

When a collection of otherworldly characters turn his world upside down with a touch of poetry and humour, his curios jump to life one by one before his eyes.

"The really beautiflul thing about this show is it's a show where more people play humans than creatures or imaginary things. It's set in a world you recognise," Lancaster says.

"It just pushes things that change your perspective and there are some acts that only exist in this show - one of them being a version of a trampoline act that can reach incredible heights."

This is Lancaster's eighth year with Cirque du Soleil, having previously worked on Corteo and Amaluna, but Kurios will be her first visit with the company to Australia.

"The interesting working for this company is every show is incredibly different and you have different artists from one show to the other," she says.

"In this show we have more circus background performers than some of the other shows, which feature more ex-gymnasts."

Cirque du Soleil's Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities plays Northshore Hamilton in Brisbane from Friday January 10, 2020.

Tickets go on sale on Monday at 9am through cirquedusoleil.com/kurios