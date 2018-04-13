The cutest dogs live in the Valley

Sarah Hanson (above): Bat Girl the frog dog enjoying watching TV with my girls.

THIS week we launch our Clarence Valley Cutest series with the Cutest Dogs.

Last weekend we asked our readers to submit photos of their favourite fur babies to The Daily Examiner Facebook page. We were inundated with snaps of beautiful dogs and puppies for our first edition, which our cadet journalist Ebony got the treacherous task of sifting through.

We received a whopping 280 comments which contained a variety of old, young, three-legged and much-loved furry family members.

We tried to feature as many dogs as possible, and it was a hard process to choose the final 30.

In coming weeks we will ask for you to share all sorts of pets including cats, farm animals and reptiles.

Don't worry if your photo was not shown this week. More of your furry friends will be featured in next Friday's issue of The Daily Examiner.

If there is another animal theme you think we should feature, please email ebony.stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au.