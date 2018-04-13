Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sarah Hanson (above): Bat Girl the frog dog enjoying watching TV with my girls.
Sarah Hanson (above): Bat Girl the frog dog enjoying watching TV with my girls.
News

The cutest dogs live in the Valley

ebony stansfield
by
13th Apr 2018 4:09 PM

THIS week we launch our Clarence Valley Cutest series with the Cutest Dogs.

Last weekend we asked our readers to submit photos of their favourite fur babies to The Daily Examiner Facebook page. We were inundated with snaps of beautiful dogs and puppies for our first edition, which our cadet journalist Ebony got the treacherous task of sifting through.

We received a whopping 280 comments which contained a variety of old, young, three-legged and much-loved furry family members.

We tried to feature as many dogs as possible, and it was a hard process to choose the final 30.

In coming weeks we will ask for you to share all sorts of pets including cats, farm animals and reptiles.

Don't worry if your photo was not shown this week. More of your furry friends will be featured in next Friday's issue of The Daily Examiner.

If there is another animal theme you think we should feature, please email ebony.stansfield@dailyexaminer.com.au.

 

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    10 ideas for what the tourist centre could become

    10 ideas for what the tourist centre could become

    News WHAT does the future hold for the former Clarence Valley Tourism Centre site?

    Kids take on U3A to settle life's big question

    Kids take on U3A to settle life's big question

    News CVAS and U3A battle it out in debate

    FOOTBALL: Tigers v Tigers as both teams aim to earn stripes

    FOOTBALL: Tigers v Tigers as both teams aim to earn stripes

    Soccer THE Barnier Park Brigade will be back on home soil this weekend.

    Friendly faces on deployment for local soldiers

    Friendly faces on deployment for local soldiers

    Local Faces Two Grafton women meet up on duty in the Middle East

    • 13th Apr 2018 5:19 PM

    Local Partners