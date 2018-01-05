The Daily Examiner bottle deposit scheme

Many things in life can be equated to an episode from Seinfeld. The NSW Government's Return and Earn deposit refund program is one of them. Screen shot from NBC's Seinfeld.

THE NSW Government has expanded the number of collection sites for its Return and Earn program, with eight new reverse vending machines to be operational over the weekend.

The bad news is the closest new site to the Clarence Valley is in Armidale, which means for most people their closest collection point to drop off their bottles and cans to collect the 10c refund is in Woolgoolga.

It all sounds like the plot from an episode from Seinfeld, The Bottle Deposit, where Kramer and Newman load a mail truck full of cans and bottles with the intention of hauling them from New York to Michigan to earn a 10c refund.

As a fan of the 90s sit-com, I thought the similarities were incredible, and who am I to turn up the chance to engage in some Kramer-esque high jinks and his get rich quick schemes?

But first, lets crunch the numbers:

According to Google Maps, it's 60km from Grafton to Woolgoolga, so a 120km round trip in total.

Census data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows the average rate of unleaded petrol consumption per passenger vehicle was 10.6 litres per 100 kilometres in the 12 months ended 30 June 2016.

That means it would take 12.72L of petrol for the average car to make the journey from Grafton to Woolgoolga to drop the containers off.

On the NSW Fuel Check website, in NSW the average price of unleaded petrol over the past 12 months has been 129.6c/L. Therefore, it would cost $16.4851 for the round trip from Grafton.

With the refund of 10c a can and bottle, that would mean you would need 164.8512 cans and bottles (let's round up to 165) to pay for petrol to and from Woolgoolga.

Of course there's a number of variables in these equations, from cost of petrol, traffic, distance, vehicles and their fuel consumption.

As Kramer says: "you overload your inventory and blow your margins on gasoline". He should know, he crunched the numbers and couldn't get it to work.

My conclusion is unless you've signed up for a mail truck on Mother's Day, or have access to free petrol, be prepared to take a haul.