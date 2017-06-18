22°
The Daily Examiner building sells after auction

Clair Morton
| 18th Jun 2017 1:41 PM
Ford and Dougherty staff Martin Pearce, Hannah Carter, Renai Williams and Mackenzie Harrison on the phone at the auction of the Daily Examiner building, 55 Fitzroy St, Grafton on Saturday, June 17.
Ford and Dougherty staff Martin Pearce, Hannah Carter, Renai Williams and Mackenzie Harrison on the phone at the auction of the Daily Examiner building, 55 Fitzroy St, Grafton on Saturday, June 17. Caitlan Charles

THE Daily Examiner building has been sold following an auction on Saturday.

Ford and Dougherty general manager Renai Williams said two phone bidders were registered, and a price of $900,000 was negotiated with an out-of-town investor just after the auction was scheduled.

It is understood the buyer has other investments in Grafton.

Ms Williams said commercial properties were very popular at the moment, particularly in the Clarence Valley.

"We've got properties that we're selling sight unseen,” she said.

"One man who invested in a property recently literally did not know where Grafton was.”

Despite the building sale, it is still business as usual for The Daily Examiner staff.

Grafton Daily Examiner
