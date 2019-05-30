The Deadly Examiner a welcome initiative

JOB WELL DONE: Janelle Brown, Jo Randall, Cary Gordon and Dean Loadsman with copies of The Deadly Examiner.

YESTERDAY'S special The Deadly Examiner edition devoted to the Clarence Valley's indigenous communities received an overhelmingly positive response.

Special guest editor Janelle Brown was thrilled with how it presented after many people in the community worked together with The Daily Examiner to make it happen.

"I was wonderful to see so many positive stories about Aboriginal people," she said.

"I think it was a really good process with the community working together in partnership with The Daily Examiner."

Janelle Brown: A big thank you to Dean Loadsman and Joanne Randall from the Clarence Valley Aboriginal Healing Centre for all their hard work, help and support in making the Deadly Examiner possible.

Vicki St Lawrence: A wonderful and informative read. Well done to The Daily Examiner for this initiative and to Janelle Brown and Lesley Apps for the ideas and bringing together of all the articles and contributors.

