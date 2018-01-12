THE DEEP END: Blanch and Butcher are back for more

Sam Blanch and Rowan Butcher are bringing back Deep Sea, a deep house night that used to bring down the house in Grafton a few years ago.

GRAB a beer, dust off your floaties, escape the heat, or make some more, and jump into The Deep End with Rowan Butcher and Sam Blanch for the return of their highly anticipated deep house reboot.

Blanch and Butcher are hoping to pump a little life back into the deep house scene in Grafton, one they used to play in when they were still in their teens.

With Butcher beginning his time behind the decks with Nick Weller as Well Butchered, and Blanch staying strong, playing sets in Coffs Harbour and jumping on stage for the highly successful Violet Vibes, the two have a wealth of experience in partying down into The Deep End.

"We just decided to buy decks because we liked music and doing something different,” Butcher said about his beginnings in Well Butchered.

But after a few years away from he decks, he's been pulled out of the woodwork by Blanch.

"I think it was 2014 when we first started The Deep End,” Butcher said. "It will be good to bring it back.”

Blanch, who hasn't been away from the scene like Butcher, said playing Violet Vibes was a good experience.

"It was a good turnout and good for Grafton,” he said.

"I've always played guitar and played instruments and then I started to get into electronic music, then I thought DJing would be fun and easy.”

Butcher said they last played at Roches Family Hotel at their final Deep End in 2015, and now they have had a resurrection, returning to the pub for the first of a monthly event.

"They've got a management that is keen to do something again, so we've got back on board with Mick and he's keen and we're keen, so it should be good,” he said.

So what is The Deep End?

It's a night of deep house music, which is, as Blanch describes it: "Something different to all the other DJs in Grafton.”

"It's about bringing an alternate way of music, anything that is kind of different - I hate using the word mainstream, but there will be heaps of good music and good vibes, it's good.

"The aim of the night is to bring The Deep End back and now we have these guys on board, I'm keen to get it going.”