THE DON: Lawrence batting average soars after ton

Kallen Lawrence falls for 102 during the GDSC Premier League cricket match between Brothers Clocktower and Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher Park on December 14, 2019.

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE : Brothers kept the pressure on South Services at the top of the table with an imposing victory over Coutts Crossing yesterday.

In-form batsman, Kallen Lawrence (102) led the charge in a huge Brothers’ innings ending at 4/290 after the 40 overs.

Coutts chased with vengeance, as Eli Fahey (49) and Nick Wood (80) blasted some top knocks for their side but a fast finishing Brothers held them to 9/184 off 31 overs to claim the win.

Coutts' seamer Ben Shipman at work during the GDSC Premier League cricket match between Brothers Clocktower and Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher Park on December 14, 2019.

Brothers all-rounder, Jack Weatherstone was delighted to see Lawrence continue on a rich vein of form with another Premier League century under his belt.

“He’s always confident when a chance comes his way,” Weatherstone said.

“He’s on fire at the moment. He’s been an absolute gun for us this season.”

Lawrence has been locked in a battle for batting supremacy against Services’ starring man, Dylan Cleaver, but the Brothers key man has taken a lead with two centuries and a 67 in his last three Premier League matches to score an average of 91.33 for the season so far.

“Last year it was much the same race. It’s good to see them both hitting runs,” Weatherstone said.

“It’s always good having guys at the top like Beau Sevil (56) and Kallen. When they fire like that and hit 50 or 60 odd off just as many balls it really takes the pressure off me. Those two got us off to a flyer.”

Brothers' Jamie Firth in action during the GDSC Premier League cricket match between Brothers Clocktower and Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher Park on December 14, 2019.

Weatherstone added 41 of his own alongside Jamie Firth (41), as the Brothers top order continue to deliver.

While Weatherstone was pleased with the win, he said there are still a lot of things they need to work on

“It was good to get another win and to stay close to South at the top but we still have a lot of work to do,” he said.

Weatherstone singled out the attack as one of his side’s weaker points.

“Our batting has been very good this year. We’ve bowled well but at times but we let other teams get away a bit,,” he said.

“Our fielding been pretty awful. We need to work on catching in training.

“Coutts batted well but if we took chances we could have done a lot better.”

With just three points between Brothers and Services at the top, Weatherstone said his side is determined to stay in the race.

“That’s the plan, if we turn up and play our best we can definitely win but they can’t be taken lightly,” he said.

“The strength of the comp this year is a step up from the last. It’s good to have a tight contest to make an exciting race for finals.”