The dropkicks lifeguards don't need to be saving

Emergency services search Alexandria Bay as man is swept off rocks at Southern end overnight. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News Geoff Potter

IF YOU'RE like me, there's nothing better than beers on the beach over Christmas and the new year.

Everyone is in good spirits, either from the grog or just basking in holiday fever.

But each and every year, some degenerates ruin it for the rest of us.

Surf Life Saving Queensland's red and yellow army keep our beaches safe - most are just volunteers.

Last year I wrote a story about heroic lifeguard Lachie Lansdown who rescued a group of drunks 100-metres out to sea and completely out of the depth at Alexandria Bay.

Acting with wisdom well beyond his 22 years, Lansdown, and colleagues John Reeves and David James, saved the helpless men.

The lifeguards weren't supposed to be patrolling A-Bay at the time, it was a fluke they happened to check out the region.

One of the men was lying face down in the water, one of his friends, in a state of panic, using him to keep himself afloat.

All four men would have drowned without help.

Lansdown, being a complete professional, refrained from expressing his frustration at the time, but it was evident in his tone.

Why should he risk his life for a bunch of yahoos who clearly have no regard for theirs?

The lifeguards were rewarded with rescue of the month honours at Parliament House but it shouldn't have been needed.

How hard is it to have a few beers and stay out of the water?

We have seen five people tragically lose their lives on Coast beaches this year - five too many. Have a beer sure, but don't be a dropkick.