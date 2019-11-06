The eccentric show that was perfect party to end Jaca Fest

THE theme of the 2019 Jacaranda Festival - Everybody Belongs - was woven into every event in the 10-day purple extravaganza, and there could be no better way to close off the festivities than with the Briefs Factory's performance of Club Briefs.

The adults-only party is hard to describe. Hilarious, vibrant, sexy, eccentric and awe-inspiring all at once, whatever it takes you need to get yourself to a Briefs Factory show.

Club Briefs is mash-up of all the good stuff, burlesque, circus, drag, dance and cabaret.

The audience were treated to six performances, some left the crowd in uncontrollable fits of laughter and up on their feet lauding the talented artists.

It is rare a five-minute skit about a dress can keep an audience in stitches, but Briefs Factory co-founder Fez Fa'anana did it, his talent being costume changes and a lip syncing performance so entertaining he rivalled the acrobats on stage.

INCOMPARABLE: The Briefs Factory performances is unmissable.

Closing the show was Grafton's own Mark Winmill, aka Captain Kidd. The boy who grew up in South Grafton became the first Australian to be named the King of Boylesque in Las Vegas. His performance hit new heights, proving to the crowd there's a lot more you can do with hula hoops than was first thought.

Thank goodness when the performances are over, the party isn't. By the end of the evening tables were pushed back and everyone was on their feet. This show, Fa'anana told the crowd, is about celebrating what makes people individual and what brings us together.

Briefs Factory has several shows touring around Australia and the world. Find them at briefsfactory.com or on Instagram @briefsfactory.