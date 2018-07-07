The embodiement of Naidoc theme: because of her, we can

FAMILY TIES: Three generations of Helen Brown's family are living examples of this year's NAIDOC theme, Because of her we can. Rear, from left: Liz Kavanagh, Helen Brown, Rebecca Burgess, Kayla Baird. Front, from left: Sharni Morris, Jessica Morris and Santana Laurie-Daley.

FAMILY TIES: Three generations of Helen Brown's family are living examples of this year's NAIDOC theme, Because of her we can. Rear, from left: Liz Kavanagh, Helen Brown, Rebecca Burgess, Kayla Baird. Front, from left: Sharni Morris, Jessica Morris and Santana Laurie-Daley. Tim Howard

IF THERE'S one indigenous woman in the Clarence Valley that embodies this year's NAIDOC Week theme: Because of her we can, it's Helen Brown.

A proud Kamilaroi woman, who married a Bundjalung man in Avery Brown, her progression from being a member of the Stolen Generation to sitting on the board of the Aboriginal Legal Service has enabled three more generations of women in her family to achieve success in life.

Mrs Brown was the matriarch of four generations of women in her family at the Grafton Public School's NAIDOC Week launch on Monday.

Schools in the Clarence Valley held their NAIDOC celebrations a week early to beat the school holidays, which begin on Monday.

Mrs Brown told what it was like to be a member of the Stolen Generation.

"I never knew my parents, I didn't find my brothers and sisters until very late in my life,” she said.

"My non-Aboriginal mother reared me, but we were never allowed to have contact with our Aboriginal family.

"I didn't find my brothers until I was almost 30.”

Mrs Brown and her sister grew up in La Perouse in Sydney but has spent about 40 years of her life in the Clarence Valley.

She said education was important to everyone, but vital to Aboriginal people.

"We don't have many Aboriginal people who go right through school,” she said.

"If we go through school and go on to university, which is what I've done, my daughter has done and my grand-daughter is in the process of doing, we can then learn to talk about what we've done with our lives and how important Aboriginal people are to Australia.”

After retirement, Mrs Brown said she continued working in the community as an advocate for Aboriginal people.

She estimated she had reared about 30 children in her career "probably because I didn't have a family growing up”.

"The way this relates to my daughter, she manages an Aboriginal service for Aboriginal children in care which reaches from Grafton down to Coffs Harbour.”

Mrs Brown's daughter, Liz Kavanagh, said this year's NAIDOC theme meant a lot to her family.

"I standing here today with my niece, and my daughters and my great nephews,” she said.

"Carrying on from my mum's yarn I was born and bred here in Grafton on Bundjalung country with a very proud Kamilaroi woman, and that needs to be acknowledged.”

Ms Kavanagh said she went to university and worked in a lot of different industries, before coming back to my history, which was the Stolen Generation.

"How important it was to make change and make sure what happened to my mother and my family doesn't continue to happen in Aboriginal communities.”

Ms Kavanagh said her work with Abcare including working with Aboriginal children who for many different reasons could not be raised by their birth families.

"It's my job to ensure they're still connected to their families, their culture, their mob and their heritage,” she said.

"My Aboriginality comes from Helen on our maternal side and Helen is the matriarch of our family.

"I want to acknowledge my niece, who is standing next to me, as the next generation, who works for Qantas as a child and family maternal health nurse.

"She has travelled from a remote indigenous community to be here with us today.”