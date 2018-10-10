Menu
Horses

The Everest's defending champ Redzel jumping for joy

10th Oct 2018 11:49 AM
The inaugural winner of The Everest Redzel must've had a feeling about the barrier draw on Tuesday night. Picture: Jenny Evans
HE was an all-the-way winner of the inaugural running of The Everest last year and crack sprinter Redzel proved on Tuesday he can't wait to jump out of the barriers in Saturday's $13 million race.

Redzel drew the gun barrier one for the world's richest turf race at the barrier draw on the sails of the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday night.

The six-year-old, who will team up with last year's winning jockey Kerrin McEvoy, is looking to add the $6 million first prize to his already bulging $8.8 million career earnings in the 1200m Royal Randwick sprint.

Trainer Peter Snowden was delighted by the barrier draw for his horse in the big race.

"If you draw a soft gate you're there without doing much work but when you're out wide you have to do a bit of work to get across," he said, adding it was tough to pick a winner, but assured punters that Redzel is primed to match last year's scorching performance after a minor setback a few weeks ago.

barrier draw horse racing horses redzel the everest

