The evidence is clear on Jacaranda claim

PURPLE PASSION: The Daily Examiner newspaper sales manager Tansie Higgins and general manager Kelly Price judging Jacaranda window displays as part of The Daily Examiner Jacaranda Business Competitions. Adam Hourigan

CLAIMS Brisbane should be the Jacaranda Capital are starting to look desperate.

Clarence Valley councillor and social commentator Debrah Novak posted her research on social media yesterday that showed the city's jacaranda roots go deeper into the 19th Century than 1864, when Brisbane claimed its jacaranda links began.

"Grafton had their very own Jacaranda seeds brought to them in 1857 courtesy of a new French resident from the Maurtuis Islands, Eleonard Adam,” she posted on Facebook.

"Mr Adam first arrived at Ulmarra in 1857 and purchased 98 acres (39ha). The following year when he was naturalised in 1858 he bought 372 acres (150ha) at Southgate and then purchased land at Carr's Creek and Turf St Grafton.

"Here Mr Adams established vineyards, planted the first sugar cane and gave the Grafton City Council gardener Mr H. Volkers his jacaranda seeds.

"It could have taken up to 14 years for those seeds to become trees and then flower and give enough seeds to generate enough plant stock for Mr Volkers to plant out Jacaranda Ave which had 80 trees planted there in 1911. Jacaranda Ave and all the other tree-lined streets were a design idea brought from Europe.”

Ms Novak said a Daily Examiner journalist and Grafton Mayor Bill Chatta- way came up with the idea of the Jacaranda Festival, based on what he saw on a trip to Japan and the Cherry Blossom Festival.

"He saw the happiness the cherry blossoms generated on the faces of the locals and tourists who flocked there during that period of flowering,” she said.

"The idea for Grafton was it would make them happy and bring tourists to their city which complemented its tourism idea and promotion, City Of Trees.”

Ms Novak said she found the information on a hand-written artwork by his only living relative, a daughter born in 1922, Joy Angelique Sheidow.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis rose from his sickbed to defend Grafton's reputation.

"Nothing reflects the character and culture of Grafton more than the Jacaranda Festival,” he said.