The fabulous Beckett boys

THERE are some plays that transcend time and place and Samuel Beckett's classic 'tradgicomedy' Waiting for Godot does just that.

Of course, when the production comes courtesy of the South Grafton theatre company The Pelican Playhouse, and performed in its much-loved rustic surrounds, there will be an air of familiarity about it. But this won't be a problem. As is the case with most of Beckett's works, the dialogue will transport you, no matter whose hands it is in or where it is performed.

On this occasion it's two the Clarence Valley's most accomplished Thespians - drama teacher, TV actor and theatre director Desan Padayachee and high school drama teacher and seasoned stage actor Mark Conaghan.

The pair had been kicking the idea of tackling Godot since they met two years ago but numerous other projects and breaks from the stage had plans shelved until six months ago when they had their first read through together.

Making it all the more interesting, neither well-versed actor has done or seen a production of it before.

"I remember when I was teaching at the Con (Clarence Valley Conservatorium) in the drama room there's a poster of all the famous playwrights and Beckett was on there. I remember seeing that every time and thinking yes that play. I need to do that one day,” Padayachee said.

Conaghan said it became a box ticking play for him tackle as an actor because he was teaching it to his students so often.

"I thought I really need to get this out of my system and do it. I remember the first time I picked it up years ago I didn't get it, but now having read it over and over and now having the chance to put it on its feet and make it come to life as a actor, you realise just how entertaining it really is,” Conaghan said.

And so the actors will finally get their chance to pour their years of stage experience into these quirky characters known as Estragon and Vladimir in what they agree is one of the 20th century's most influential plays, one that still resonates with people, sometimes in the most unlikely of places.

"I was just in Vinnies today, getting my costume together, and the lady behind the counter asked 'Is this for Waiting for Godot' (having seen the poster around town). She said she studied it in French in high school. She would have been in her 70s.

The pair said the beauty of Beckett's writing was that you didn't really have bring anything to the play other than their own perspectives on life.

"There's no need to reinterpret anything or read too much into it. I think you can mess with Shakespeare but you don't mess with Beckett,” Conaghan said.

"It's strictly by the book.”

He said the characters were universal so everyone would glean something from them.

"Even though we are male characters, women will also relate to it, in fact there have been all-female productions of Godot before. It more about human relationships, rather than gender.”

Padayachee said the play would be as much about Beckett's writing as it was about "who we both are now and the partnership we have developed around it through our own experiences”.

"Another actor may not see it the same way I do because of my history and where i come from. But we are both on the same page with this one.”

Conaghan compared it to a friendship/married couple "that need each other but at times can't stand each other”.

"Sometimes they think the same things are hilarious, other times we totally disagree. One remembers things the other was doing and the other one will say no that didn't happen like that.”

Padayachee said everyone watching would connect with something in it, or several things.

"They'll think I've been in that position before or I've seen that happen before.”

As far as a general storyline goes there is none according to Padaychee who remember telling that to his wife as they read through the lines together.

"She kept asking when are we going to know what the plot is? But there is no plot. Just lots of stories and filling in time.”

But don't think that means boring. Conaghan summed it up as being about "sheer perseverance and human resilience as you wait for that thing that's going to make everything perfect.”

"Of course that thing never exists. You just have to make the most of the relationships you have along the way. In some ways this play is pure Seinfield,” Conaghan said.

The actors felt there were moments in this play where it was so relevant for now (in this Trump era) you appreciate the timeless nature of the writing.

"What do you do when you fall far from help (the play asks). We just wait until we can get up and we go on. That's why people keep coming back to it.

"In among the humour and these great characters, there are these moments where you go yeah that's what it's really like (with life). It's about exploring the richness of those relationships that makes life great. It's not the thing that is going to arrive. It's the people you have along the way.”

Padayachee said it encapsulated the "waiting for the proverbial miracle to happen but when you sit down and nut out and itemise every little thing that is happening or has happened in your life you will find there are miracles happening all the time. You just have to take stock of them occasionally”.

Despite the philosophical conversations the play may induce about human relationships, both actors believe even if you know nothing about Beckett, the play was accessible by everyone.

"Everyone will walk away with something. It's certainly not preachy or boring. You will take away whatever you decide to take way from it. Including some laughs,” Padayachee said.

"There's a little slapstick in there because Beckett loved Charlie Chaplin. It's certainly not a highbrow play. There are fart jokes in there if that's any indication.”