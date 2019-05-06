No autopsy after Aussie DJ’s tragic death

Police in Bali say that the family of an Australian DJ who died in Bali after tragically crashing through a glass door at a villa do not want an autopsy.

Singapore-based DJ, Adam Gary Neat, who is known professionally as Adam Sky, died after severing an artery while trying to rescue a friend who had fallen from a private villa terrace.

The Melbourne man's body was discovered on Saturday morning at the Hillstone Villas Resort in Ungasan after villa staff heard a female screaming for help.

Police at the scene at the Hillstone Villas Resort in Ungasan, Bali, where Australian DJ Adam Gary Neat, known professionally as Adam Sky, crashed through a glass door, severing an artery. Picture: Supplied

The Russian woman, a friend of Mr Neat's, was found in the bush suffering a fractured leg. Villa staff then discovered Mr Neat's body in front of the villa's bedroom.

Police said it appeared Mr Neat, 42, had been going to the woman's aid when he accidentally smashed through a glass door, severing an artery in his arm.

The death of the well-known and popular DJ, described as a "powerhouse" of Asia's dance music scene, has shocked his fans.

Mr Neat’s friend Zoia Lukiantceva in hospital. Picture: Supplied

Mr Neat's Facebook page announced his passing with a post: "It is with great regret that we can confirm Adam Neat was involved in a fatal accident while trying to help a friend who had suffered multiple fractures in Bali on Saturday 4th May 2019. Relatives and friends of Adam are travelling to Bali today and handling all arrangements. We ask you to respect the families privacy at this moment while we all come to terms with our tragic loss."

Mr Neat's Russian friend, Zoia Lukiantceva, who was injured, remains in hospital in Bali with a fractured left leg.

Bali Police say Mr Neat was going to rescue his friend, who had fallen down and fractured her leg, when he crashed through the door. Picture: Supplied

Sanglah Hospital forensic doctor Ida Bagus Putu Alit said Mr Neat had suffered a deep wound to the fold of his right elbow.

"The wound is quite wide, and cut the muscle and blood vessel, causing a massive bleeding," Dr Alit said.

South Kuta Police chief Doddy Monza told News Corporation that Mr Neat's wife had come to Bali and met with police.

Mr Doddy said the family did not wish for an autopsy to be conducted and were arranging for Mr Neat's body to be returned to Australia.

Police at the scene at the villa. Picture: Supplied

"His wife already came yesterday. She accepted that her husband died from a fatal accident and said that the family doesn't want autopsy.

"She is now working to complete the administrative things to bring the victim's body to Australia," he said.

Mr Doddy said that three people had been staying at the villa - Mr Neat, Ms Lukiantceva and another woman. He said Ms Lukiantceva had been swimming and fell down a terrace.

The glass door that Mr Neat crashed through. Picture: Supplied

Villa staff member, Nyoman Juada, told police in a statement that about 8.30am on Saturday morning he was at the main pool area and hear the sound of screaming and he and another staff member went to investigate.

"I found the victim Zoia Lukiantceva in a bush … suffering a fracture to the left leg."

Wayan Sumariana, a member of the housekeeping staff, told police that as she searched for the source of the screaming she entered a room and found broken glass and blood.

"I saw blood inside the room and on the bed. And finally I found the victim Adam Gary Neat lying on the floor in front of the bedroom with blood."