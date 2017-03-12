The family tree that extends to prehistoric times

ANCIENT is the word to describe the trees called Conifers which fossil records show appeared in the Jurassic period from some 200 million years ago to 145 million years ago. These Conifers, the ancestors of the Hoop Pines and the Bunya Pines which have been planted in our city, were present on earth when dinosaurs roamed, birds first flew and the earliest lizards first appeared. The Gondwana super-continent had not yet broken up.

The Hoop and Bunya Pines belong to the Araucariaceae family which includes the Norfolk Island Pine, the Wollemi Pine and the Monkey Puzzle Tree from South America.

Unlike the others in this family, the Hoop Pine grew locally. Its distribution ranged from the Macleay River to North Queensland and New Guinea and was recorded from almost every coastal rainforest in NSW. Because it was extensively harvested for its timber there are very few good stands remaining. There were once great stands on the Dorrigo and the tree was sometimes called the Dorrigo Pine. Gone now.

The botanical name of the Hoop Pine is Araucaria cunninghamii: Araucaria from Araucaria province in Chile where the Monkey Puzzle Tree was first discovered and cunninghamii after Allan Cunningham, the noted Australian explorer and superintendent of Sydney Botanic Gardens who first identified the tree in the 1820s. What a story!

The Hoop Pine has a height potential of 50 metres making it a standout emergent in the forest canopy. It can live for 500 years or more, so, all going well for them, the specimens in our city will see us all out.

The outer bark is rough and dark, greyish brown with narrow, horizontal scales which encircle the tree like hoops. Hence the common name, Hoop Pine.

Male and female flowers are generally on the same tree.

Its fruit is a cone, brown when ripe, disintegrating to release seeds with papery, lateral wings. These winged seeds enabled the wide dispersal of the species.

The tree depicted grows in splendour in See Park but according to a neighbour was planted about 70 years ago not by council but by a local resident. Some specimens grow in private gardens and others can be found in Armidale St and elsewhere. Seek and enjoy them but be humbled as you remember that dinosaurs roamed near their ancestors.