The flood issue: Should Lismore consider 'planned retreat'?

FLOOD OF IDEAS: The National Flood Research Centre's inaugural symposium at Southern Cross University brought together a range of experts and community leaders to discuss the issue. Hamish Brooome

SHOULD Lismore be considering a "planned retreat" before the next disastrous flood, instead of spending tens of millions of dollars trying to protect its flood-prone basin?

That was one of several curly questions raised as a potential research priority at yesterday's inaugural symposium of the National Flood Research Centre, at Southern Cross University.

The collaborative research centre, formed by SCU in the aftermath of last year's Cyclone Debbie disaster, plans to bring together a wide variety of research fields to find better solutions to flooding on a local and global level.

Yesterday's event featured researchers, community leaders, local government staff and councillors and public servants sharing their experience and expertise on flooding and related issues, with the lessons from last year's disastrous flood getting special attention.

Speaking on a panel about local government lessons, Lismore City Council strategic planning coordinator Paula Newman mentioned planned retreat as a possible research angle, saying that it might be a better alternative to spending "$90 million" on a channel to divert floodwater away from the Lismore town centre.

The question certainly raised eyebrows among attendees.

Ballina Shire councillor Keith Williams claimed that state and federal governments spent a fraction of money on flood mitigation compared to flood recovery, and suggested reversing that equation would see better flood outcomes for all.

Cr Williams also called for a more comprehensive and "robust" Richmond River wide flood-catchment model, and a bigger focus on land management instead of "another engineering solution".

Greg Mashiah from Clarence Valley Council discussed the "psychology of levees", quoting statistics from Grafton's close calls in 2001, 2009 and 2013 which suggested that over time people became more complacent about evacuation orders, assuming the levee would stave off the inevitable (Grafton's levee has never been breached).

In a panel discussion on Lessons from the Northern Rivers, local real estate agent Paul Deegan said in the 56 years since his first experience of a Lismore flood in 1962, the community had seen a decline in local knowledge and the local ownership of businesses, which had effectively made flood recovery slower and more costly.

Beth Trevan from the Lismore Citizens' Flood Review Group delivered a detailed presentation on the group's findings, which among other things concluded that the outsourcing of SES decision-making to out-of-region bureaucrats made communications in March 2017 less accurate and less timely.

On a positive note Lismore councillor Elly Bird, who helped launch Lismore Helping Hands, discussed how the grass roots, social media led volunteer initiative successfully channelled the community's desire to help others in the flood aftermath into a coordinated and effective support network.

The symposium also heard from Dr John McKenzie from the Sydney University Centre for Rural Health, which surveyed 2500 participants in the wake of last year's disaster in Lismore. The research showed that the mental impacts of flooding remained in effect long after the flood had subsided, and that the most vulnerable members of the community were over-represented among victims.

On a global level, UNSW hydrologist Dr Ashish Sharma said global warming was expected to bring more extreme floods and more severe droughts. The research also noted that smaller catchments like the Wilsons-Leycester would be more susceptible to the former.

The centre's establishment director Professor Caroline Sullivan told The Northern Star the centre had an ambitious goal to bring all the relevant areas of research under one umbrella.

On an environmental level, she said an emerging idea to mitigate floods was "coupling green and grey infrastructure", which meant combine revegetation in strategic locations in the catchment with existing engineered infrastructure such as levees.

"There is a lot of international research that more vegetation in the catchment is a really good thing," Professor Sullivan said.

"On a local scale, I would hope there will be research done on the need for better communication, and how we communicate with different sectors of society - that's definitely as social science thing.

"On the economics side it would be great to have more research done on how to better evaluate the economic impact of floods... and point out to government that maybe we need to spending a bit more money on the prevention rather than the cure."

One thing is certain - Lismore's levee will be topped again, just as Ballina will suffer worsening flooding during king tides. The question remains, will the region be as ready as it can be?