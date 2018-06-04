Road rule we’re all getting wrong

WHEN it comes to car lights drivers have a few options: regular headlights, high beams, fog lights and daytime running lights.

Many drivers are guilty of getting them muddled up from time to time, but what seems like a simple mistake could end up costing hundreds of dollars.

Front and rear fog lights are made to be used in foggy or rainy conditions when a driver's vision may be limited.

Front fog lights are mounted low down on the vehicle, and are angled down at a steeper angle than normal headlights.

They emit a flat horizontal beam that reduces the amount of light reflecting back off the fog allowing for better visibility.

But if these lights are switched on under normal driving conditions they can be a hazard to other drivers by causing approaching vehicles to be temporarily blinded by the lights.

They can also lead to rear-end accidents due to drivers mistaking the bright red rear fog lights for brake lights.

The Centre for Road Safety website says that under normal conditions fog lights may "dazzle" other drivers.

"In NSW a driver is only permitted to use fog lights if driving in fog, mist or other atmospheric conditions that restrict visibility," a NSW Transport spokesperson told news.com.au.

"It is important to only use fog lights in the appropriate conditions as in normal day-to-day driving they have the potential to dazzle other drivers."

The bright, rear fog lights could make people think the car is breaking if used under inappropriate conditions.

WHAT IT COULD COST YOU

Leaving fog lights on has the potential to cause preventable traffic issues, with every state in Australia having laws prohibiting their use other than in the conditions they were made for.

In NSW, drivers caught using fog lights when not permitted can cop a $110 fine and lose two demerit points.

In Western Australia, drivers can lose one demerit point and be fined $100, with the rules also stating that using both fog lights and headlights at the same time is illegal.

Queensland road rules state that using lights on a vehicle that dazzle other drivers, such as fog lights, will result in a $50 fine and the loss of one demerit point.

If you forget to turn your fog lights off in Victoria, you will be facing a $159 fine, while in South Australia, the fine is $233.

In Tasmania, using your fog lights at the wrong time will cost you $119. And for fog lights to be used in the Northern Territory they must be angled towards the ground so they don't shine in other drivers' eyes.

HOW TO TELL IF YOUR FOG LIGHTS ARE ON

The fog light symbol is similar to the headlight one, but it has a squiggly line through the lines. Picture: iStock

If you are inside the car it can be difficult to tell which light setting you have on just by looking at the beam you are emitting.

In most vehicles an illuminated icon will pop up on the dashboard showing a headlight beam with a squiggle through it. When the light is green, that means the front fog lights are on and when it is orange it is indicating that the rear lights are on.

There is also the same symbol printed on your indicator and if there is an arrow pointing next to it then the lights are on and you need to move the arrow to the "OFF" position.

If you are still not sure what each symbol means you can check by parking your car, switching between light settings and getting out to see what each does.