The French Pan Tree enjoys flying start to 2019

DISHING IT UP: The French Pan Tree owners Charles-Etienne Prétet, Merindah Byrne Prétet and Kevin Ferret have been awarded a prestigious chef hat by the Australian Good Food Guide .

DISHING IT UP: The French Pan Tree owners Charles-Etienne Prétet, Merindah Byrne Prétet and Kevin Ferret have been awarded a prestigious chef hat by the Australian Good Food Guide . Ebony Stansfield

THE new year has started off with a bang at much-loved The French Pan Tree restaurant in Yamba.

This week they announced head chef and co-owner Charles-Etienne Prétet was invited to assist in re-shaping the menu of restaurant La Plage at the SO Sofitel Mauritius hotel.

Six months ago, a friend of Mr Pretet's from Paris, who is the head manager of the hotel, contacted him and asked if he would be interested in a consulting mission for the restaurant.

An excited Mr Pretet said yes and will share his passions with the executive head chef and the kitchen team from April 30 until May 17 this year.

On top of re-shaping the menu, he was also asked to create two or three signature dishes for the restaurant and to collaborate with the head chef.

Mr Pretet said he looked forward to bringing what he does with local produce at The French Pan Tree and utilising it with the different local produce and atmosphere of Mauritius.

"I really want to start mixing French food and Mauritius culture, so I'm really excited to discover that side of it and to collaborate and see what we can do,” he said.

He said it would be "a bit of a challenge” as he will be pitching to a whole new crew with new dishes but added "it's going to be fun”.

The exciting week doesn't end there, with The French Pan Tree, for a second consecutive year, awarded a '12' chef hat by the Australian Good Food Guide.

Mr Pretet said the whole team were really happy for maintaining the hat.

"That is really, really, exciting for the restaurant and for the whole team. Pretty good start to 2019,” he said.

The '12' hat means they are commended - a good restaurant in its category.