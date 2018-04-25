Menu
Forget these cheap versions — Calvin Klein has a range of rubber gloves that will cost you over $500.
Lifestyle

The gloves that will set you back more than $515

25th Apr 2018 11:56 AM

FOR those who prefer to clean the house in style (or accessorise in that oh-so-chic washing up way), Calvin Klein's $515 rubber gloves are here just for you.

As shown in the brand's spring/summer '18 collection, which showed at New York Fashion Week in September, these pink rubber gloves have finally hit the market, available now on Ssense for a cool $515. Available in a "rose pink" and complete with the Calvin Klein logo at the cuff, the gloves are certainly statement-making, and will go perfectly with the brand's yellow rubber T-shirt or skirt (both $3280), for a full Hitchcock-esque take on daytime dressing.

The rubber gloves by Calvin Klein.
The rubber gloves by Calvin Klein.

In the Calvin Klein show where the gloves made their debut, the audience was treated to designer Raf Simons' take on horror, with a collection packed with scary-movie motifs straight out of The Shining as well as references to prom gone wrong. Drawing off the season's huge PVC trend (which peaked with Chanel's plastic-focused spring/summer '18 show in Paris) the gloves are yet another take on turning the ordinary into extraordinary - Balenciaga's $2000 Ikea bag, anyone?

So if you're looking for the perfect gift for someone who really, really loves to wash up (or just want to channel serious horror movie feelings with your next purchase), then what are you waiting for?

This article originally appeared on Vogue Australia and has been republished with permission.

