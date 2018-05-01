Suns eye future BBL franchise

THE first international T20 cricket match at Metricon Stadium will not generate a cent of profit and Suns CEO Mark Evans has warned it could be a one-off unless stadium running costs are slashed.

Australia will play South Africa at Metricon Stadium on November 17 in the first of what Cricket Australia hopes becomes regular International and Big Bash League matches on the Gold Coast.

Tourism and Infrastructure minister Kate Jones is also lobbying for the Gold Coast Suns to secure a BBL franchise when the competition is expanded.

The Suns' goal is to host one International and three BBL matches each year and eventually secure their own franchise as a way to offset the millions the club loses each year managing Metricon Stadium.

The Suns chipped in about $300,000 of the $1 million spent on the drop-in pitch, practice areas and new broadcast infrastructure.

Mark Evans has had his say on cricket at Metricon Stadium. Picture: AFL Media

Evans said it was "impossible" under the existing deal with Stadiums Queensland to recoup that investment and also make a profit from November's T20 International.

"There will be no return on a single game, it is really all about paving the way and being a flagship for future events,'' he said.

But he warned the review being undertaken by sports minister Mick de Brenni into Stadiums Queensland's operating practices would have to lead to significant cuts to operating costs before the Suns committed to more cricket because the club and the AFL would not allow a situation where the football program was subsidising cricket.

"I would hope it doesn't come to that because we certainly couldn't afford to do that,'' he said.

"There is a clear process ahead for me to try to bring more content to this stadium, it is not easy to make it work but in this case for this match we have found a way to do that.

"But the real challenge is to try and get a restructure of all the event costs and stadium costs to be able to attract more content.''

Mrs Jones, who joined Evans and Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland for the announcement on the Gold Coast yesterday said the Government was committed to finding a solution to the stadiums drama that has engulfed all Queensland's elite sporting clubs.

"When it comes to the operational costs of the stadiums, the sports minister is undertaking a review,'' she said.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland at Metricon Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

"This review is all about how we can grow content at our stadiums right across Queensland.''

Sutherland confirmed the Gold Coast, which now has Queensland's only drop-in pitch, was a priority venue for Cricket Australia.

"In the foreseeable future we are going to see BBL cricket here, now we have the infrastructure there is no reason why not,'' he said.