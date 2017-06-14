The Grafton gallery's cafe curse

FOOD and art go together like fine wine on a winter's day, so where did it all go wrong for the Grafton Regional Art Gallery?

Arguably, the gallery's decline in popularity began somewhere around April 2012, when Georgie's Cafe packed up and left its gallery premises over a rent dispute with the Clarence Valley Council.

Since then, the in-house restaurant and cafe has changed hands and names three times, and spent more than a year unoccupied.

Visitor numbers at the gallery have more than halved in that time, and now the Clarence Valley Council is looking to drastically cut its funding.

Today, we take you step-by step through the past five years.

2012:

Georgie's Cafe, owned by Grafton locals Mark and Judy Hackett, had been run successfully for about a decade when the Clarence Valley Council informed them their rent would increase by almost 40%. When they disputed the increase, the council wrote to them again requesting a counter offer, but a failure to negotiate resulted in an announcement in April that the much-loved restaurant would close in June.

On April 18, it was decided by the Clarence Valley Council that the gallery space would become a cafe rather than a restaurant.

Expressions of interest were called for to operate the cafe, which would open from 10am-4pm on Tuesday to Sunday, with the option of opening earlier from 7.30am and of holding a function after hours for an additional fee. The newly restricted hours meant the rent for the cafe would be lower than the rent paid by Georgie's.

On May 11, tenders for the gallery closed without a single expression of interest, and on June 25 Georgie's Cafe closed its doors for the last time.

A month later, on July 27, former owner of No.1 Duke St cafe Liza Bloomer opened a new cafe in the space.

2013:

The cafe changed hands again on June 6, 2013, with Murray and Casey Challacombe taking over the lease to run the Gallery Cafe and re-naming it Piccolo Restaurant and Cafe.

It was a venture close to their heart - Mr Challacombe's grandmother, Eileen Challacombe, was one of four Jacaranda Art Society women who bought the gallery building in the 1980s and her ashes were buried under the tree in the courtyard.

2014:

Sadly, Piccolo did not even last a year. The couple left the premises on May 22, just two weeks short of their first anniversary in business, following a council vote.

During an in-confidence extraordinary meeting, Clarence Valley Council voted against a proposal to give the Challacombes more time to pay outstanding debts.

The Challacombes told The Daily Examiner they met with council general manager Scott Greensill and Mayor Richie Williamson on December 12 last year to discuss their opening hours and were advised to take a resolution to council, but said it took five months for the issue to be put on the agenda.

In September 2014, the lack of a cafe at the Grafton Regional Gallery was claimed to be directly responsible for a 9% fall in the number of people coming through the front door. Cr Sue Hughes said the there was a "lack of ambience" at the gallery without the cafe. Councillors also questioned the 9pm closing for the restaurant.

Council's director environment, planning and works Des Schroder said the early closing resulted from gallery neighbours' complaints about noise from the restaurant and rowdy behaviour from patrons.

2015:

Things didn't get any better in 2015; data released in February, spanning from 2012 until the end of 2014, revealed an almost 50% decline in visitors with some sporadic increases coinciding with large exhibition openings like the Archibald or Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award.

The opening of other cafes at the gallery helped improve figures temporarily but they have never returned to the levels recorded when the popular Georgie's was operating at the venue.

In March, 2015, the Clarence Valley Council announced it would spend $20,000 on a new fit out for the gallery space's kitchen, as an incentive to attract a new tenant to the vacant cafe site.

The approval cam after five tenants showed interest in the cafe, but weren't willing to invest $20,000 to make the kitchen operational.

It was a solid plan, and in November and Italian-inspired restaurant called Rosearia opened in the revamped space.

Their arrival signalled a change in the the way the council leased out the space. After several years of problems with leasing out the property, the council decided to appoint an agent to oversee leasing arrangements.

2016:

Rosearia was run by restaurateurs Alice and Ben Scott throughout the year.

2017:

Two weeks ago, the curse of Grafton Regional Art Gallery's restaurant struck again, with the sudden unexplained departure of head chef Ben Scott.

A spokesman for the gallery's owner, Clarence Valley Council, confirmed the chef had departed suddenly with time still to run on the contract.

On Thursday, reality of Grafton Regional Gallery's financial predicament sunk in during a public meeting to discuss a proposed 50% cut in its funding.

Gallery owner Clarence Valley Council has proposed cutting $300,000 from the gallery's budget in 2018/19 as part of a raft of cuts and rate rises to meet the NSW Government's Fit for the Future guidelines.

It was revealed by Cr Andrew Baker that visitor number figures for the gallery had fallen from about 54,000 in 2009 to 19,000 in 2014.

He said the council had created the problem when it jacked up the rent for a successful long term tenant in the gallery restaurant by 38%.

Cr Baker also admitted the council had "stuffed" the gallery cafe, and done nearly nothing to "unstuff" it .