Who has been the best English import?
Rugby League

Greatest English players Down Under

by The Oracle
8th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
A HOST of English rugby league players have travelled Down Under to test themselves on Australia shores with varying degrees of success.

This is the 15 to 1 countdown of the greatest English players we've seen in rugby league in Australia since 1970.

15. GARRY SCHOFIELD: It was no coincidence that Balmain made the top five each year he played for them during the mid '80s.

14. STEVE NORTON: During the '70s Manly had a mortgage on skillful Pommy forwards. This class act was no different.

13. JOHN GRAY: An outstanding around-the-corner goal-kicker and ball-winning hooker for the Sea Eagles and the Bears from 1975 to 1983.

12. KEVIN WARD: Only had a brief stay at Manly but his impact was paramount in 1987, culminating in another premiership.

11. PHIL LOWE: A barnstorming wide-running second-row forward who scored Manly's only try in the 1976 grand final.

10. JOSH HODGSON: Has there been a more influential English player in the NRL? Without him last year the Raiders were rudderless.

9. GARETH ELLIS: The last time the West Tigers played finals football their forward leader was this Englishman.

8. GARETH WIDDOP: A premiership winner at the Storm and since 2014 he has been the Dragons most important player.

Gareth Widdop has earned his place on the list.
7. CLIFF WATSON: For Cronulla during the early '70s he was the intimidating front-rower that drove them towards the 1973 decider.

6. JAMES GRAHAM: In his early years at the Bulldogs he was arguably the NRL's No.1 prop with the skill-set of a No.7.

5. ELLERY HANLEY: When he arrived at Balmain in 1988 he was the world's best player. His performances during the final series that year was as dominant as I've seen.

4. ADRIAN MORLEY: Throughout his six years at the Roosters he was the most terrorising forward in the game. A key member of their 2002 premiership side.

3. TOMMY BISHOP: He was the reason the Sharks went from also-rans to contenders. The English halfback was Cronulla's captain-coach when they were grand finalists in 1973.

2. SAM BURGESS: No other Englishman has scored as many tries (57) in Australia. A Clive Churchill medallist and the backbone of Souths' resurgence this decade.

1. MAL REILLY: Tough, intimidating and ingenious are words best used to describe this outstanding back-rower. Won two titles in '72 and '73 and is still the best I've seen.

