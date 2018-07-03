The great legacy of Phil Hughes

IN TRIBUTE: The Hughes family joins with Macksville Cricket Club members to welcome the club upgrade with Nambucca Shire Mayor Rhonda Hoban and Oxley MP Melinda Pavey.

A MAJOR upgrade of Phillip Hughes Oval at Macksville is being planned, as the memory of the late international cricketer continues to inspire young cricketers in the region.

A $331,000 project has been announced to improve the local facility, which will be jointly funded by Nambucca Shire Council and the NSW Government.

The oval, formerly known as Thistle Park, was last year renamed in honour of the great Australian cricketer.

Phillip's parents Greg and Virginia Hughes welcomed the tribute to their son, whose name was also dedicated to the new Pacific Highway bridge crossing the Nambucca River in December.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the partnership with the local council would see a new clubhouse constructed at the ground.

The first stage of the project will also include car parking, fencing, landscaping, a new maintenance shed and signage.

IN TRIBUTE: Phillip Hughes Oval at Macksville is set to receive a new clubhouse. Cricket Australia

"The $331,000 project will be a great and lasting community asset," Mrs Pavey said.

"It will support the growth of cricket and help attract even more junior and female players," Mrs Pavey said.

The left-handed opening batsman played 26 Tests for Australia, making his debut in 2009 at the age of 20.

He died on November 27, 2014, three days before his 26th birthday.

As a rising star of the domestic game, well before making his name internationally, Phillip Hughes would regularly return home to present trophies to the young players of the Macksville Junior Cricket Club and as his fame grew he never forgot the club that helped to foster his talents as a junior player.