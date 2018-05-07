Menu
Kelly Rowland breaks down on The Voice.
TV

Kelly breaks down after contestant’s confession

by Nick Bond
7th May 2018 10:30 AM

THE Voice coach Kelly Rowland provided an unexpectedly raw moment in last night's episode, breaking down over the death of her mother three years ago.

During a mentoring session with contestants Hannah Pearce, Brock Ashby and Lacey Madison, Rowland was moved to tears as Pearce referenced her own father's death when she was a young girl. Pearce told the Destiny's Child star that she no longer remembered her father's voice - a confession that had an immediate effect on Rowland.

"I'm sorry I'm crying ... you just said something so profound. I miss my mum's voice. It's so true, you do forget their voice," said the 37-year-old star, tears welling.

"I didn't know that it was going to pull up the emotion that it did," she continued.

 

Kelly Rowland breaks down on The Voice.

 

Rowland returned to the mentoring session - but was so overcome with emotion she had to flee backstage to compose herself, and was shown crying on the shoulder of an assistant.

"I've grieved now for three years," she said in a piece to camera. "It's the greatest loss of my life."

Rowland's mother Doris Rowland Garrison, died in December 2014 at the age of 66, only a few weeks after the birth of Kelly's first son, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon. At the time, Rowland said in a statement that her mother was "'an incredible soul who made countless sacrifices".

In a recent interview with news.com.au, Rowland opened up about how she was still smarting from last year's Voice result, which saw her contestant Fasika come third.

"I think what shocked me about last year is because it was my first year, I was trying to figure out what the Australian public was basing the decision off. Someone told me that some people in Oz feel like if you're too good, then you shouldn't be on the show ... but, why not? I do think you should watch people grow, but at the same time, you deserve a great show each week. You deserve great artists. We have people on the show this year, and I'm like, if the Australian public don't vote for this person, I'm just gon' have to walk out. I just won't get it," she said.

