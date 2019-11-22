The group making do for those less fortunate

President of Mend and Make Do Ursula Tunks with some of the many volunteers providing kits for firefighters and those displaced by the bushfires.

President of Mend and Make Do Ursula Tunks with some of the many volunteers providing kits for firefighters and those displaced by the bushfires.

URSULA Tunks and her volunteer crew haven’t had a lot of sleep lately.

And while they’re not facing the flames that have lashed the Clarence Valley over the past fortnight, their work is making a difference for those that are, and others who have suffered tragic loss.

They are the Mend and Make Do Crew, based in South Grafton and though it might not be what you’d consider the usual aid bags, they’ve delivered more than 100 to our local firefighters.

With everything from lip balm, dust masks, lozenges, muesli bars and even toilet paper, the bags are turning out to be just what the firefighter ordered.

“We’ve always done new home starter kits, with full kitchen and linen supplies for the homelessness and emergency relief groups — that stuff was our bread and butter,” Ms Tunks said.

“When the fires started, I asked former and current members of the AFP group I’m in who survived the Canberra fires what it was people really needed for the aftermath.

“So we’ve done 116 of these kits along, and delivered them to Glenreagh, Coutts, Baryulgil, Yugilbar, and down to Gulmarrad and Maclean when they set up the centre there.”

The group also has provided retrieval and cleaning kits for those who have lost property in the fires, which includes just masks, gardening gloves, trouls — “and a bloody big box of tissues,” she said.

“We’ve done several new home starter kits for those people who have lost their houses and found accommodation.

“And our toiletries kits, I got mobbed when I went to the barn where all the CFA and RFS extras are, because a lot of those guys haven’t got time to get to the shops, and they’re appreciative to have those.”

Ms Tunks said they’d even had a request from people at Nymboida saying the shortage of clothes was so bad people were resorting to borrowing women’s items.

“So we’ve just sent a heap of mens clothes out there too,” she said.

Since her call-out for help when the fires began in earnest last week, Ms Tunks said the response from the community had been extraordinary.

“We were there all day Saturday and Sunday and I had 24 women and a couple of blokes helping, and it’s been non-stop like that ever since,” she said.

“There’s been people just coming in who hand over cash, and I’ll give it straight to one of the volunteers and say “we need more sunscreen” or other things and we go and get it.

Ms Tunks said the reaction from the community had been amazing, ranging from Facebook posts of appreciation to members of the public coming in.

Volunteers who came to help the Mend and Make Do Crew help organise fire assistance.

“I had one tough cow cocky come in because he’d lost everything, and we always find out people’s favourite colour and bed size when we do up a pack,” she said.

“And I asked him what his favourite colour was, and he said blue and asked why, I said it was to tailor the pack to him he started crying.

“I nearly lost it. If he’s crying I’ll start crying, and I can’t cry yet,” she said.

The shed was started as a Facebook group in January 2014, incorporated in October 2015 and moved into their first shed in South Grafton.

The operation is self-funded, with all money coming from donations and sales from their op-shop, and entirely run by volunteers.

Ms Tunks said she and many of her team were exhausted from the work, but would still be there in the morning to continue the work as long as it was needed.

“I have a purpose. I have combined policing and community organisation background,” she said.

“And I’ve survived trauma and I use that hyper vigilance to predict what is needed where so everything feels a little safer, and like someone has their back.

If you want to help out The Mend or Make Do Crew, or require some assistance, contact Ms Tunks on 0402 024 209 or nerds@mendandmakedocrew.org.