The Guru on track for Grafton Cup

Geoff Newling | 13th Jul 2017 5:51 PM
GURU: Eric Grothe sings the national anthem before the beginning of the Grafton Cup.
Adam Hourigan

ERIC Grothe Senior continued the sporting theme at today's Grafton Cup meeting when the former Parramatta, NSW, and Australian rugby league winger sang the national anthem before the running of the McKimms Real Estate Grafton Cup.

Grothe, 57, played 152 fist grade games with the Parramatta Eels, scoring 78 tries and helping them to four NRL premierships in 1981, 82, 83, 86.

He also played eight tests for Australia scoring 10 tries and nine times for NSW in State Of Origins, crossing for three tries.

Wednesday night's State Of origin decider loss to Queensland was disappointing, he said.

"We didn't turn up," Eric Grothe said.

"We had no attack, we were very inept."

He thinks he might have won four of his nine State of Origin's but remembers them as ferocious and brilliant games to play in.

These days he is more into music, travelling the length of the State and nation with his band Eric Grothe and the Gurus.

They play tonight at the Grafton District Services Club, then go to the Gold Coast to play at twin Towns tomorrow night, are in Lismore Saturday and at the Hoey Moey in Coffs on Sunday.

Grafton Daily Examiner
