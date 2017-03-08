The Gym Yamba celebrates five years

TRAINING: The Gym owner Matt Carlin has slowly built up the unique Yamba fitness centre over the past five years.

HOW many squats can you do? According to The Gym Yamba owner Matt Carlin, most people can't even complete one properly when they first walk into his training premises.

He says many people have forgotten, or have never been taught, how to move and exercise properly, which is exactly what he is so passionate about teaching in a fun, unique atmosphere.

"They learn how to train - they learn what a lunge or a squat is, what a repetition is, so that when I give them a program they understand," he said.

"I would say 90% of people who walk in the door can't squat appropriately. It's not badly, they're just missing a whole lot of stuff. You just lose that skill.

"When people come in here all they do is just move - they've just got to start at the start."

The former soldier first got the idea to start a new type of training while working with professional football players on the Sunshine Coast.

"I really got involved with training athletes and then I saw there was a real vacancy in people training like an athlete... not just burning calories and turning up and doing an hour of energy output," he said.

"I also saw there was a massive lacking for kids to go and train, because (other) gyms don't cater for it."

When he moved back to his home town of Yamba, Mr Carlin started a bootcamp which was well-received enough for him to open a gym in a 175sqm warehouse in Yamba's industrial estate.

Five years on, The Gym has doubled in size and offers a range of classes for fitness enthusiasts.

His clientele is steadily growing too, but Mr Carlin says there is still plenty of room to grow.

"Some people think it's too scary here because we lift some heavy stuff sometimes, but that's not for everybody - it's for people who are ready for that," he said.

"I've had a lot of people come in just off the cuff, and then they stay, they love it.

"You won't find this, really, anywhere else."

Mr Carlin said the next goal was to make The Gym the first port of call for people looking to train.

"We do a lot of fun things like barbecues, and we do True Grit as a bit of a group. It gives people something to train towards."