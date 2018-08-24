The Gym Yamba chips in for the farmers

HELPING OUT: Owner of The Gym Yamba Matty Carlin with his dog Maverick who is hosting the boot camp event this weekend for drought-stricken farmers.

THERE ARE fundraiser of every kind popping up to help our drought-stricken farmers, and The Gym, Yamba is doing their bit too.

Owner of The Gym Matty Carlin said the idea for Bootcamp for Bales came about when he was chatting with Mitch Knight from Accelerate Health and Performance in Mooloolaba.

"We said we should do something locally and do a fundraiser and see what we can come up with,” he said.

They decided to host fundraisers this Saturday at their respective gyms for Buy a Bale because Mr Carlin said he wanted to make sure all the money raised went to drought relief.

Mr Carlin is running training sessions in the morning starting at 6am and running on the hour for the morning.

He invited everyone in the community of any fitness level to come join in.

"I'm not making any money, I'm just putting on an open facility, whatever gets donated goes to charity,” he said.

He plans to train 12 or 15 people an hour but he won't turn people down.

"I used to train 80 people at a time in the army, so I'm sure I can put together something,” he said positively.

He said he doesn't want people to feel like they can't contribute because they are members of other gyms.

"This is just a way to contribute and fundraise, we all come in and have a good time and meet some people... raise a bit of cash for some cows and animals who need food,” he said.

Mr Carlin said from a self-feeding perspective the biggest part of our tourism comes from the west, which will impact our local economy.

"But, it's not about feeding out plate, it's an aussie thing to do to help our mates when they need help,” he said.

"If you can throw in $20 or $30 or $100 and keep those guys afloat.”

The cost of the bootcamp is $20 with funds going to Rural Aid's Buy A Bale campaign.