The hat fits for Kelly's short story

Kelly Harrison of Woodford Island after being announced the winner of the Long Way Home short story compettion ,for her story "It's Not Me, It's Her." Adam Hourigan

IT IS said to understand someone you have to walk a mile in their shoes, but for Woodford Island teacher Kelly Harrison, her perfect characters for her short story came from putting on a hat.

Kelly's short story It's Not Me, It's Her was announced as the winner of the first Long Way Home Short Story Competition at the Jacaranda Afternoon Tea.

"The story is about the intergenerational tension between females in a family, and I guess I was thinking a lot about motherhood because I had a baby 11 months ago,” she said.

"I went to one of (judge Claire Aman's) Plunge writing workshop where we took a hat from a bag and imagine writing about the character.

"And I guess when I was writing something I'd been planning for a long time, I think you get a bit stuck, where the exercises at the workshop allowed me to think a bit more freely.”

The story tells the story of three women, a young woman who's had a baby, a mother caught between becoming a grandmother and caring for her mother and a sister.

"And all on the same day the matriach dies and the baby is born,” Ms Harrison said.”

Judge Claire Aman said she was delighted to hear of Ms Harrison's inspiration, explaining the hat exercise allowed writers to become a different person.

"It frees us up to be in someone else's skin... you can say things that you wouldn't say yourself. It's very liberating,” she said.

"Kelly's story was very descriptive, using imagery to describe the emotions, rather than spelling them out, and had an unexpected ending that was really well resolved.

"It's like the perfectly formed story.”

Ms Harrison said that the words Ms Aman used in her presentation really resonated with her, and made her feel validated.

"When Claire said that she's not originally from the Clarence Valley but she feels very embraced - for me, I only moved a year ago but my husband grew up here and I already feel very at home, and something like this makes me feel more so.”

Ms Harrison she had long held a passion for writing, and still dreamed of becoming published with a novel in the works for a long time, and said winning competitions such as these really encouraged her.

"Sometimes you get very internalised and you think this is all rubbish, so it makes such a massive difference that someone else reads it and says it's not too bad.”

Janelle Brown, who also judged the competition alongside Clarence Valley Council's Erin Brady said the decision was across the board.

"We all went away and judged it separately and came back with exactly the same top three,” she said.

Placegetters in the Long Way Home short story competition - Bethany McAlpine (second) , Kelly Harrison (first) , Gaye Sprenglewski (third)

Second Prize was awarded to Bethany McAlpine of Grafton, for Broken Glass, while third was awarded to Gaye Sprenglewski of Yamba, for her story A Picture of Home.

The top ten short stories from the competition will now be published in a book, along with the top stories from the Clarence Valley schools category, expected to be out by the end of the month. Over 25 Clarence Valley writers will feature in the book.