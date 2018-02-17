The heat is on to make Bitumen rally

GET YOUR MOTOR RUNNING: Mitchell (left) and Alan Hale with Toranas built before the Beyond Bitumen rally.

GET YOUR MOTOR RUNNING: Mitchell (left) and Alan Hale with Toranas built before the Beyond Bitumen rally. Rachael Cooper

A LOVE of cars is something that unites father and son team of Alan and Mitchell Hale, and that love has inspired the pair to take on an ambitious challenge to completely rebuild a 1978 UC Torana for this year's Beyond Bitumen rally to raise funds for Beyond Blue.

Mitchell said the pair only have two-and-a-half months to get the car up and running before the rally starts on March 22.

"The idea of travelling with my Dad and working together doing up a Torana was what drew me to this event," he said.

"Dad's love of doing up Toranas has opened up my eyes how you can turn an old car and give it a second life again. The Torana we are doing up was basically a shell, but with the help of Dad and local businesses including Craftsman Homes Grafton, Repco South Grafton, Littles Speciality Refinishing Koolkhan, Waratah Glass and Northland Coach and Travel, I am convinced we'll be ready and on the road."

Alan said while building the car with his son would be special, raising money for Beyond Blue was also an important part of their efforts.

"We both wanted to do something car orientated but wanted our venture to be worthwhile," Alan said.

"A close friend of mine suffered depression and I saw what he and his family went through."

To donate, head to their Facebook page: Hale Force - Beyond the Bitumen Rally 2018.