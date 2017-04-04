23°
Clarence Valley farewells political figure and friend

Tim Howard
| 4th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
FUNERAL: Retired Bishop Richard Hurford blesses the coffin at the funeral of Ian Robinson.
FUNERAL: Retired Bishop Richard Hurford blesses the coffin at the funeral of Ian Robinson.

EVEN the heavens shed a tear when former MP the Honourable Ian Robinson was carried from Christ Church Cathedral after his funeral service.

His wife Florence was saying farewell to her husband of 20 years when a brief shower tumbled from the sky on Monday.

Mr Robinson, who served 37 years as a Federal and State politician, died on March 23 at the age of 91.

Legendary Nationals former leader Doug Anthony and his son Larry were among the mourners in the cathedral to farewell their long-serving friend and colleague.

Another former Nationals MP, John Sharp, who served in the Federal Parliament with Mr Robinson from 1984, attended the service.

And turning the clock back further, former Bishop Richard Hurford delivered the service, which included a touching recollection of how "the priest and the pollie" grew together in their spiritual and political lives in Grafton from the late-1960s onwards.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis gives a hug to Florence Robinson after he gave a tribute at former member for Cowper and Page Ian Robinsons' funeral at the Christ Church Cathedral.
Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis gives a hug to Florence Robinson after he gave a tribute at former member for Cowper and Page Ian Robinsons' funeral at the Christ Church Cathedral.
 

Current political figures the Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and one of Mr Robinson's successors in the seat of Page, Kevin Hogan, recalled what an important figure he became to them.

"He gave me plenty of advice over the years and I always found it careful, sound and considered," Mr Gulaptis said.

His Federal counterpart Mr Hogan said he also relied heavily on Mr Robinson for advice and mentoring in his political life.

"I remember the number of calls I made weekly or received weekly from him," he said.

"After I spoke to him I always felt better than I had before the call, he was a true gentleman."

Mr Robinson's body was cremated privately after the service.

Topics:  chris gulaptis christ church cathedral doug anthony funeral ian robinson kevin hogan page electorate politics

EVEN the heavens shed a tear when former MP the Honourable Ian Robinson was carried from Christ Church Cathedral after his funeral service.

