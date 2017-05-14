19°
The historic and Wild Australia exhibition

Caitlan Charles | 14th May 2017 10:00 AM
Michael Arid, one of the curators of the Wild Australia exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery.
Michael Arid, one of the curators of the Wild Australia exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

ARCHIBALD Meston's name is hard to avoid when exploring the lives of Aboriginal people in Queensland, according to one of the curators of the new exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery, Michael Arid.

In the 1890's, Meston started the 'Wild Australia Show', which was a travelling troupe of 27 Aboriginal people conscripted from the Queensland frontier.

Troupe members came from the Northern Territory, groups from around Normanton, Croydon, Cloncurry, the Prince of Wales Island in the Torres Strait and form the Mary River region in south-eat Queensland.

Performing in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne during 1892 and 1893, the troupe were preparing to depart for an international tour in the era of world exhibitions.

But Meston's plans were curtailed by contractual disputants, scandals of financial incompetence and accusations of the capture of certain troupe members against their will in chains.

The exhibition, Wild Australia, explores the historical documents and photographs taken by three leading photographers of the time, Charles Kerry, Henry King and John W. Lindt.

The Wild Australia exhibition is the first time more than 100 of these photographs, normally held in museums, libraries and private collections all over the world, are being exhibited for the first time.

Mr Arid has come to Grafton as part of the one-off exhibition at the regional gallery.

"When the financial backers pulled out, Archibald bolted,” Mr Arid said.

"And the poor performers were all left in Melbourne and it took them another five months to get out of Melbourne.

"When they got back to Sydney in late May... then eventually they went to Brisbane, and they were only there for a few days and then the government paid for them to put on a boat back home to where they were from in North Queensland.”

Mr Arid said the media attention around the photographs had helped them be successful in gaining funding to do a number of research projects.

"(We will look at) all the people involved, who those people were involved with and try and track down every day we can of what they were doing,” he said.

"The other thing is they were photographed by three of the biggest named photographers of the time.”

Mr Arid said a lot of people feel sorry for the performers who are showcased in the exhibition as they were taken out of their country.

"But a the fact that they all stayed together, pretty much the whole time, I just see them as a real serious group of professionals,” he said.

"Two of them when they got back both told the police they had committed to travel for two years... and they agreed that they'd do it and they stuck together.

"They weren't the first touring Aboriginal group, there were groups that went overseas before them, even though they never got overseas, but the fact that they stayed together for that length of time, shows they were a professional unit.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
