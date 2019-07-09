The history and stats at stake in Origin III

With the big game almost upon us, here's the numbers, statistics and history on the line in the most anticipated decider in State of Origin history.

With the big game almost upon us here's 10 of the stats that matter ahead of Wednesday night's Origin decider.

1. EXPECT A NAILBITER

Of the past seven Origin games played at ANZ Stadium, all have been decided by four points or less. During this time, the winning team has not scored more than 18 points.

2. TEDDY BETTER THAN JOEY, JT AND LOCKY?

NSW fullback James Tedesco has three try assists from games one and two and if he can produce two more, he will equal Andrew Johns (2005), Trent Barret (2002), Darren Lockyer (2010), Johnathan Thurston (2006 and 2010) for most in a series.

Tedesco has been in top form all series. AAP Image/Darren England.

3. RECORDS SET TO TUMBLE ON BOTH SIDES

Unless Queensland can score three points or more, it will represent their lowest cumulative points total for a series since 1999 (27). If NSW score over eight points, it will be their most points in a series since scoring 84 in 2005.

4. CHASING A DOUBLE DOUBLE

Dane Gagai, Tom Trbojevic and Josh Addo-Carr can become the first player in Origin history to score multiple tries in multiple games in a single series if they can bag a double.

5. FREDDY THE BEST SINCE GUS?

Brad Fittler will become just the second NSW coach to win back-to-back series, after Phil Gould, if his side can come out on top. Gould is also the only Blues coach to win more than one series.

Fittler could win his second series in as many years. Picture by Brett Costello.

6. QLD'S GAME THREE DOMINANCE

NSW have won just 11 of 37 game threes. Queensland have also dominated deciders, coming out on top on 13 of 19 occasions with the Blues winning just four with another two draws. The Maroons have also won the last seven deciders in 2006, 08, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 17.

7. QLD NOT AFRAID OF ENEMY SOIL

Of the seven deciders played in NSW, Queensland have a superior record, winning four (1982, 1998, 2008 and 2013), NSW two (1992 and 2004) while there was a draw in 2002.

8. A BIG OCCASION FOR DCE

Queensland skipper Daly Cherry-Evans has a chance to become the first player to win a maiden series as captain since Cameron Smith in 2008.

Can Cherry-Evans lead Queensland to glory. AAP Image/Glenn Hunt.

9. MALONEY STEERING NSW

In his 13 Origin appearances, James Maloney has come up with 12 try assists, meaning he sits third behind Brad Fittler (19) and Andrew Johns (18) on NSW's all-time list.

10. THE NEWCASTLE CONNECTION

With Mitchell Pearce and David Klemmer joining Daniel Saifiti and Tim Glasby, Newcastle have four Origin representatives for the first time since game 1 in 2007 (Danny Buderus, Kurt Gidley, Steve Simpson and Jarrod Mullen).