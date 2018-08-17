The hunt is on for little heroes to join a turtle crusade

THE turtles need help and not the pizza loving, 'dude' saying kind. You don't need a half-shell to fight this battle.

Queensland Museum and World Science Festival Brisbane is on the hunt for students to join the crusade in raising awareness about the plight of marine turtles.

Kids can learn about loggerhead turtles and the impact they're coping from ocean pollution by joining the educational program The Hatchery Crusaders.

Queensland Museum Network acting CEO Dr Jim Thompson said plastic pollution has devastating effects on marine life and hoped the program would spread the news.

"The Hatchery has always been a crowd favourite at World Science Festival Brisbane and The Hatchery Crusaders will build on this popular display to highlight just how much plastic and marine debris harms and maims our turtles," Dr Thompson said.