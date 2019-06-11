The investigation: 2 decades, no answer for Stace family
LAST week the NSW Police announced a $1million reward for any information relating to the murder of teenager Lee Ellen Stace in 1997. With the investigation gaining a renewed interest as a result, we look back at how the investigation has unfolded over the past two decades:
September 2, 1997: Lee Ellen Stace goes missing from Bi-Lo at Yamba Fair.
September 9: Police set up information bus and mannequin at Yamba Shopping Fair to try and gather information.
September 11: Police dogs from Sydney called in to assist more than 40 SES personnel from seven different units who are searching cane paddocks in the Palmers Channel area.
October 17: A Sydney doctor camping at Red Cliff stumbles across remains of a human body in dense scrub between their campsite and the beach. More than 100 SES personnel take part in search of 39sq/km area around Red Cliff.
October 19: A boot, cardigan, pair of underpants and a bra found near human remains two days earlier identified by parents as belonging to Lee.
October 22: Police receive 256 items of information. Fifteen detectives are on the case.
March 19, 1998: Middle-aged angler interviewed over the murder but released.
November 9, 2009: A two-week coronial inquest into the murder of Lee Ellen Stace begins at Grafton courthouse.
November 10, 2009: Three people are named as suspects in Lee Ellen Stace's murder: Gregory John Davis, Anthony Charles Apps and John George O'Leary.
November 16, 2009: A witness at the Coronial Inquest claims they saw a girl fitting the description of Stace near Bi-Lo, begin hitchhiking. The witness later saw her sitting in the cabin of a Holden HZ utility.
June 5, 2019: NSW Police announce a $1million reward for any information about the murder of Lee Ellen Stace.
Information sourced from The Daily Examiner archives.