The John Flanagan Trio coming to the Clarence

ON THE PORCH: The John Flanagan Trio are heading to Grafton to play at the Pelican Playhouse. Contributed

THE connection he has with his fellow band members and the audience during a performance is the real high for John Flanagan.

The John Flanagan Trio - made up of award winning songwriter, John Flanagan, double bass player Liz Frencham and virtuoso guitar and mandolin picker Daniel Watkins - have released their latest album Honest Man.

Mr Flanagan said the decision to use the track Honest Man as the title was because the song ran true to the rest of the album.

"Generally the songs either come from a place of authenticity and honesty whether it's my own stories or someone else's stories, that honesty goes through the whole album,” he said.

The whole album was recorded over four days live, with all musicians playing together in the same room.

"I feel like it is the best way to do it in order to capture that energy,” he said.

"It was a challenge because it puts pressure on everyone to really give their best performance because we are recording as a whole band together, if one person makes a mistake, it's gone for everyone.”

The song that resonates most with Flanagan is Ripples and holds a special place on the album.

"It's one of those songs that I wrote quite quickly, and I guess when that happens as a songwriter, there is more mystery to it,” he said.

"I have always liked the more moving and sad songs, they always connect to me.”

Inspiration sparked for parts of this song after he visited a church with a friend of his and more recently after going through a little bit of heartbreak.

When performing he said he loves the connection between the audience and the band.

"It's a real buzz, and a real high, I really love it.”

However, he said the best aspect was playing with Dan and Liz.

"It's just an energy between the three of us, and it's all part of it. That's the best bit.”

He said he felt they had helped take his music to a higher level.

"They are such an important part of this album, it's a band album, not a solo album and that's why because they are such an important part of it.”

The John Flanagan Trio plays the Pelican Playhouse, Grafton Friday July 6. Tickets from www.johnflanagan.net