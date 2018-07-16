The July Carnival of our dreams

Madison Wilson shows off her winners rosette in the Target best Dressed Little Lady 7-12 years section. Check out all the winners of the Target Kids Fashion on Maclean Cup Day. inside.

Madison Wilson shows off her winners rosette in the Target best Dressed Little Lady 7-12 years section. Check out all the winners of the Target Kids Fashion on Maclean Cup Day. inside. Adam Hourigan

BRIGHT sunshine welcomed punters to the final day of the July Racing Carnival yesterday, as people flooded to the Clarence River Jockey Club for the Maclean Cup.

As the hooves thundered and the drinks flowed, the crowd basked in the glory of what has become the last remaining traditional racing carnival in country NSW.

Check out who was out and about on the racecourse here.

It was another positive result for the club with gate numbers again exceeding the results from a year ago.

In fact Westlawn Black and Gold Race Day was the only race day to struggle this year, with the day falling outside the school holidays for the first time in 10 years.

Overall the club welcomed more than 14,000 visitors to the racecourse over the five days of the carnival with almost 2000 enjoying the festivities of Maclean Cup Day yesterday afternoon.