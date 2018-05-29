Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOPSHOT - Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah (R) falls with Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos leading to Salah being injured
TOPSHOT - Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah (R) falls with Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos leading to Salah being injured
Soccer

Ramos sued for $1.5 billion over Salah challenge

by Zac Rayson
29th May 2018 11:23 AM

WHEN Liverpool star Mohamed Salah went down with injury in the Champions League final, Egyptian fans were outraged with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Ramos wrestled Salah to the ground in the first half, forcing Salah out of the game with shoulder ligament damage, and leaving Liverpool adrift without their best player.

Now an Egyptian lawyer has filed a suit against Ramos, seeking compensation "for the physical and psychological harm that Ramos gave Salah and the Egyptian people."

Salah's countryman Bassem Wahba told Egyptian TV station Sadah El-Balad "Ramos intentionally injured Mo Salah and should be punished about [sic] his actions."

Wahba is seeking one billion Euro ($1.5 billion AUD) in compensation, pledging to donate it to the country's Long Live Egypt Fund.

Salah's injury sparked fears that the Egyptian talisman would be ruled out of the World Cup, but Salah has since downplayed suggestions that he would not compete with an optimistic post-match tweet.

Related Items

Show More
egyptian lawyer football mohamed salah real madrid sergio ramos

Top Stories

    Stunning historical find in Upper Clarence

    Stunning historical find in Upper Clarence

    Property "Whoever buys here is going to see the potential and fall in love with the place - it holds something so special and unique.''

    • 29th May 2018 12:15 PM
    One person killed, three hospitalised in crash

    premium_icon One person killed, three hospitalised in crash

    News Crash scene investigators to determine cause of Sandy Beach fatal.

    Young beauty therapist makes waves

    Young beauty therapist makes waves

    News 18-year-old steps out on her own

    • 29th May 2018 12:00 PM
    HISTORY: First marriage in devastated church

    premium_icon HISTORY: First marriage in devastated church

    News Fire destroyed a piece of this family's history

    Local Partners