The kids are alright to vote

THEY can drive, move out of home and even find work, and for four local students, they say it's time they got a say in how the country was run.

Following this week's Q&A high school forum discussing lowering the voting age, The Daily Examiner asked McAuley Catholic College students Harrison Keene, Blake Carruthers, Caitlin Carter and Sally Atkin, who all turn 16 this year, whether they should get the vote.

And the answer is definitive.

"I definitely think yes,” Harrison said. "More and more 16-year-olds are independent, working, and should be able to have their say.

"I think the problem is that people see us as the 'millenials', and have that idea we have all this technology and aren't responsible, but I think we are,” Caitlin said.

"I want to be informed, I want to know what's going on. I think times are changing and young people have the access to be informed, and if we're informed, I don't see what the problem is,” Sally added.

The four were in agreement that a lowering of the voting age would add weight to their voice, which they felt was not being heard on issues such as education.

"Everything is getting so expensive,” Blake said. "The rates that you have to start paying back is lowering, and that's a big thing.

"I don't think they understand the problem because they've never had to experience it.”

Similarly, they were concerned that politicians' efforts on the environment are short-sighted.

"They talk about millenials not being responsible, but where's their responsibility digging up all the coal?” Blake said.

"We're the ones having to be affected by this but others make the decision for now, not for 40 years.”