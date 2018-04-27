The one thing the Knights don’t want Pearce replacement to do

THE message from Newcastle is simple for Jack Cogger ahead of Friday night's NRL clash with Manly - don't try to be Mitchell Pearce.

Knights co-captain Jamie Buhrer has backed the 20-year-old Cogger to step up in the absence of injured marquee halfback Pearce against the Sea Eagles at Lottoland.

But Buhrer insists Cogger won't be under any pressure to do his best impersonation of their big-money recruit.

All eyes will be on Cogger after his shift from pivot to No.7, replacing NSW halfback Pearce who suffered a four-month pectoral injury in last round's win over the Wests Tigers.

Connor Watson returns from a shoulder injury and will partner Cogger in the halves.

"We have complete faith in him. That's the reason why he is there," Buhrer said of Cogger.

"But we are not expecting Jack to suddenly be Mitchell Pearce.

"It's not up to one individual to replace Mitchell. It's up to all of us collectively to pitch in.

"(Our message to him is) just take his opportunity; back himself; make the No.7 jersey his own." Cogger gets his chance after having his pre-season request for an early release to Canterbury knocked back by Knights coach Nathan Brown.

"I am confident those blokes (Cogger, Watson) will fill in for Mitchell," Buhrer said.

Jamie Buhrer in action against the Storm.

"No doubt, it will be a tough task. It is not going to be on Jack or anyone to replace Mitchell - it is a matter of us all helping shoulder the load."

Co-captain Pearce's injury also created a vacancy in the leadership group, with back-rower Aidan Guerra promoted to share the reins with Buhrer.

"Aidan has been a leader since the moment he got to the club (from Sydney Roosters in off-season)," Buhrer said.

"With Mitchell's injury, it was a no-brainer going to Aidan. He had already assumed that role; he is very vocal on and off the field.

"I have no doubt he will handle the responsibility." Buhrer expected Pearce to be back sooner rather than later after successful surgery.

"I have spoken to Mitch. He is in as high spirits as you can expect. He's very eager to get back as soon as possible," he said.

"He's spoken to different people with similar injuries and they have come back in different time frames.

"Knowing Mitch and how competitive he is, he will be looking to come back in as short a time as possible."

Get the ultimate NRL experience on your phone with the new FOX LEAGUE App. Download it NOW for FREE on iOS and Android!