Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Last Post is number one on iTunes chart. Picture: Toby Zerna
The Last Post is number one on iTunes chart. Picture: Toby Zerna
News

The Last Post shoots to number one on iTunes

by Carla Hildebrandt
24th Apr 2020 3:09 PM

The Last Post has shot to number one on the music charts with Aussies preparing to honour fallen soldiers from their living rooms and driveways this weekend.

By midday on Friday, online live tracker iTunes chart recorded the song had reached number one on the popular music streaming service.

The moving bugle call jumped ahead of The Weeknd's popular track Blinding Lights.

The Last Post is number one on iTunes chart. Picture: Toby Zerna
The Last Post is number one on iTunes chart. Picture: Toby Zerna

Australians have been encouraged to stand at the end of their driveways or in their living rooms in line with COVID-19 restrictions at 6am tomorrow to remember those who served and died.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian this morning acknowledged Anzac Day would be different this year but said it had never been more important to remember the sacrifices our Anzacs made.

She encouraged people to watch the national service which will be broadcast live from the Australian War Memorial in Canberra at 5.30am on Saturday.

Originally published as The Last Post shoots to number one on iTunes

More Stories

anzac anzac day itunes the last post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REMEMBER THEM: Portraits from the Clarence

        premium_icon REMEMBER THEM: Portraits from the Clarence

        Feature Defining images from Clarence Valley Anzac services gone-by as captured by DEX photographer Adam Hourigan

        • 24th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
        LEST WE FORGET: Video tribute to pay your respects from home

        premium_icon LEST WE FORGET: Video tribute to pay your respects from home

        News GRAFTON musician creates four-minute video to honour our veterans.

        FRESH FACE: New business serves up delicious deli treats

        premium_icon FRESH FACE: New business serves up delicious deli treats

        News Launching during a pandemic might sound unlikely, but it's proven successful for...

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Dawn Service live stream, how to celebrate in NSW