The latest buzz on Clarence Valley bees

Clarence Native Bees Group enjoyed an eventful and very successful month in March.

The Workshop at the Healing Centre in Victoria Street, Grafton on Saturday March 17 attracted great interest. Like each of the previous workshops held by the Bee Group it was fully booked and people turned away.

There was a very interesting line up of speakers and the venue, with its native garden and resident bees, was ideal.

John Orton was the lucky winner of both the first and third raffle prizes. Ian McPhee won the second prize and John Grebert the fourth. The lucky door prize was won by Peter Mandergin.

Thank you to Carole and Ken Faulkner and their band of helpers, to Janelle Brown and to all the speakers. They provided such excellent information on hive construction and splitting, managing pests, native plants, solitary bees, and uses for the wax produced by the native bees. Attendees enjoyed a day full of information, displays and demonstrations, and delicious food also.

On Monday, March 26 an informal meeting of members was held at the Environmental Learning Facility to discuss bee rescues, initial care of the hive and the timing of splits. Normally the bee rescue team suggest a rescued hive is not split until spring, approximately two years after rehousing, first ensuring the hive is well established.

In discussion particular attention was paid to the design of bee boxes with Laura Noble and John Grebert displaying several examples and explaining the adaptations they have made. Emphasis is on weather proofing and insulation, reducing opportunity for entry of predators and providing support to reduce risk of slumping in hot weather or when moving the hive.

The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday May 3.

Time: 5:15pm

Venue: RSL, South Grafton.

Contacts: Ken and Carole Faulkner: Phone 6643 3750, mobile 0418 495 460