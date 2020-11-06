THE LATEST: Dept responds in wake of student murder charge

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Police at the Kepnock St house where 36-year-old Lisa Hund was stabbed to death last Friday morning.

Students at Kepnock State High School have had guidance support made available to them in the wake of a death near the school for which a student has been charged.

It's been a week since the stabbing of a woman that shocked the community and police are continuing to gather evidence and piece together the circumstances surrounding her death.

Last Friday morning police were called to a Kepnock St house where they found 36-year-old Lisa Hund with multiple stabs wounds.

She was declared dead at the scene.

A police officer leaves the Kepnock St crime scene.

A teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with her murder.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education confirmed the department was aware that charges have been laid against a Kepnock State High School student.

"Guidance support is on offer for any in the school community who may require it," the spokesperson said.

"The department is unable to comment on matters before the courts".

Police confirmed the 16-year-old boy who has been charged with the murder of 36-year-old Bundaberg woman Lisa Hund (pictured) is a student at Kepnock State High School.

The school went into temporary lockdown last Friday morning as a precautionary measure until the situation was deemed safe by police.

Police subsequently praised the school for it's quick actions.

Earlier this week detectives and uniformed officers stopped cars along the busy thoroughfare that leads to the nearby Kepnock State High School, asking commuters for any information or dashcam footage that might assist with investigations.

Meanwhile a fake fundraiser set up claiming to raise funds for Ms Hund's funeral service has since been shut down by host platform donorbox.org.

A fake fundraiser set up under the name of high-profile domestic violence activist and award-winning journalist Sherele Moody has since been shut down.

"Someone is cashing in on the grief of the family members and loved ones of Lisa Hund," Ms Moody said.

Anyone who can assist police is asked to contact Policelink online here or on 131 444 or phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit the website here.

Police are particularly interested to hear from anyone that was in the vicinity of Kepnock Rd, near Kepnock High School last Friday morning between 7am-9am that may have dashcam footage from their car or saw anything unusual.