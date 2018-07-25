Which cars are the cheapest to run?

The cost to run even the cheapest car on the market has broken through the $100 per week barrier for the first time.

The cost to run even the cheapest car on the market has broken through the $100 per week barrier for the first time.

THE cost to run even the cheapest car on the market has broken through the $100 per week barrier for the first time, an RAA survey has found.

The RAA's regular vehicle ownership cost survey, this year including 139 vehicles across 14 categories, shows the average cost of owning a car is $218.58 a week, an increase of 23 cents compared to last year.

But at the micro-car end of the market, the cheapest vehicle for 2018 was the Mitsubishi Mirage, costing $108 a week, an increase from the car it replaced, the Suzuki Celerio, which cost only $96 per week two years ago.

RAA spokesman Mark Borlace said rising oil prices had fed through to service station pumps in the past 12 months.

However, higher fuel costs had been offset by slightly lower interest rates when borrowing the purchase price of the car.

"Motorists can still save more than $300 a week in the cost of running a car depending on the vehicle they buy,'' Mr Borlace said.

Mr Borlace said depreciation of new vehicles remained the largest cost of ownership, which was often forgotten about until it motorists traded up to a new car "and then the cost is painfully apparent''.

"When you are buying a car, the price is just the start of the spending, there are hidden costs which you should consider by doing your research and asking the dealer questions about on-road costs." he said.

"The survey gives you what you need to know before you step into a car showroom regarding the different running costs involved with different vehicles.''

Mr Borlace said the gap in costs of running a small or medium SUV compared to a small or medium sized sedan is narrowing, and this may continue the trend of buyers increasingly driving away from the showroom in a SUV.

The regular survey analyses the cost of ownership by weighing up running costs such as fuel and maintenance along with the car price, registration and insurance and based on a five-year ownership.

For a full list of cars y visit https://samotor.raa.com.au/the-cheapest-cars-to-run-in-2018.

RAA's cheapest cars to run

The Mitsubishi Mirage was listed as the cheapest micro car to run.

Cheapest micro

MITSUBISHI MIRAGE (Hatchback, manual)

$108.16

Cheapest light car

SUZUKI SWIFT GL (Hatchback, auto)

$111.90

Cheapest small car

KIA CERATO S

(Hatchback, auto sequential)

$122.46

The Holden Commodore RS ZB 5D Liftback was listed as the cheapest large car to run.

Cheapest large car

HOLDEN COMMODORE RS ZB 5D LIFTBACK (Turbo 4, auto)

$216.86

Cheapest medium car

MAZDA6 SPORT 6C (Sedan, auto)

$179.07

Cheapest people mover

HONDA ODYSSEY VTi RC

(Wagon, continuous variable)

$207.02

Cheapest sports car

MAZDA MX-5 ROADSTER (Convertible, auto)

$187.78

Cheapest small SUV

SUZUKI VITARA RT-S (Wagon, auto)

$146.94

Cheapest medium SUV

HAVAL H6 PREMIUM (Wagon, auto)

$176.72

The Subaru Outback was listed as the cheapest large SUV to run.

Cheapest large SUV

SUBARU OUTBACK 2.5i 8 4D

(Wagon, continuous variable)

$204.69

Cheapest all-terrain SUV

MITSUBISHI PAJERO SPORT GLX

(Wagon, auto)

$226.52

Cheapest 2WD ute

MITSUBISHI TRITON GLX (Dual cab, auto)

$203.48

Cheapest 4WD ute

MITSUBISHI TRITON GLX (Dual cab, auto)

$218.92

Cheapest electric car

MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER LS (Hybrid)

$252.28