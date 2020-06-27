The legacy of Coastal Views

Journalist Fiona Smith and advertising representative Simone Piesley working on the next edition of Coastal Views on August 19, 1993.

FOR 161 years The Daily Examiner has faithfully wrapped chips, lit the fire and lined the kitty tray.

Sadly its printed form is to finish. Ending not only a chip wrapping tradition but halting the tradition for thousands of sitting down with the paper over a morning cuppa.

Yes I’m sad to see the end of the printed Examiner and especially sad to see the demise of the Clarence Valley community newspaper, Coastal Views.

The small “free” paper was started in Maclean early 1992 when The Daily Examiner team recognised a need for a community based newspaper for the Lower Clarence. I was given the task of “journalist in charge” to create the paper with a small dedicated team. From a humble beginning, Coastal Views faithfully reported only on “local” community events such as the Cane Harvest Festival, school and community productions and musicals, local book launches, individual and business achievements and an impressive range of sporting events. Community columnists from towns like Brushgrove, Iluka, Yamba, Lawrence added to the depth of local news.

Early editions of Coastal Views.

It was hard yards to gain advertising revenue to support the “free” distribution, but Coastal Views’ success was reflective of a committed team to spread the good news on local happenings.

I later left Coastal Views in the reliable hands of journalist Judith Masey, returning to The Daily Examiner as a senior sub-editor.

As journalists, we always knew the printed format was on borrowed time. I was told during my cadetship in the early 1980s that newsprint would eventually be replaced by handheld electronic devices! Hard to believe in that era of typewriters and hard copy.

But the end of regional printed newspaper still appears untimely. Personally, I believe regional newspapers were doomed when the papers went from locally-based ownership to multimedia public companies where the auditor’s report became more important than the quality and integrity of the product.

Disappointed to see the demise of the printed news word, I will never forget the friendships forged and some the extraordinarily talented people that were involved in production of The Daily Examiner and Coastal Views over many years. Nor will I forget the opportunities given to a very young country journalist. How else would have I met and learnt the stories of many formidable and remarkable local (and a few distinguished national) people from varied backgrounds. Every person has a story and so true this is in an area as richly diverse as the North Coast.

The challenge for The Daily Examiner and other regional newspapers will now be to continue to provide the communication mesh that binds together a strong community. I wish the current crop of journalists and photographers good luck.