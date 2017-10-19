The legends of country are coming to town

Clarence Valley Country Muster organiser Wendy Gordon in front of some of the many faces that have appeared at the Muster over the years.

FOR THE past 12 months, Wendy Gordon and her team have been tirelessly working on the Clarence Valley Country Muster, and it's going to be a week of fabulous fun.

Despite the recent wet weather, Mrs Gordon said they have been persevering with the muster set to begin on Monday.

"We're soldiering on,” she said.

"We've got to do a few extra things, we've marked out a few extra sites, we're having it all numbered and we've been doing that for the last thee days.

"We probably have to put some more gravel on the driveway because on Saturday we will get about 150 caravans coming in.

"We're going to do over 700 caravans (over the week), and it will bring a lot of people into the Valley.”

This year, there are a few new things on the cards for the muster, with a gallery of musicians and entertainers on the back wall.

"We've also got Jett Williams doing her only Australian outdoor festival, she's coming in from America,” Mrs Gordon said.

"Tania Kernaghan is doing her marriage vow renewal and we have a movie night on Thursday, where we will show a Hank Williams film.”

Victorian singer Rodney Vincent. Contributed

Here are a few more highlights:

Walk-ups

Kross Kit Records is offering $2000 worth of studio time at Lindsay Waddington's award-winning facility for the best walk-up act at the Clarence Valley Country Muster.

Book release

Northern Rivers bush poet Roy Essery will also be releasing his book at the muster.

Ray Essery: One Hell of a Ride will be launched on the Tex Morton stage, with an opporunity to be the first to have the author sign your copy.

From his days growing up on a dairy farm to life on the ocean wave as one of the Royal Australian Navy's youngest petty officers, Ray Essery has had more thrills and spills in his lifetime than most.

Yet, he's still wearing that trademark grin and is always on for a yarn.

Chad Morgan. Renee Albrecht

Wedding vows

Romance is in the air at the 5th Annual Clarence Valley Country Muster. In fact, you can even get married!

Registered marriage celebrant Tania Kernaghan will help you re-tie the knot in a special ceremony only available to 2017 Muster attendees who book in advance.

Tania will get the ball rolling by renewing the marriage vows of Glenn and Gayle Jones in a special ceremony at 9am on Sunday, October 29 on the Tex Morton stage.

What better way to celebrate your commitment to each other - and to country music - at the 2017 Clarence Valley Country Muster? www.cvcmuster.com.au

Charge of Beersheba

The Clarence Valley Country Muster attempts to pay its respects to Australia's proud military past, this year saluting the Charge of Beersheba.

On Friday, October 27 at 1pm, Glenn Jones and two Light Horsemen will ride down the boulevard to honour those who took part in that seemingly impossible charge a century ago on a Turkish battlefield.

Lindsay Waddington.

And when everything is over, Mrs Gordon said the visitors to the Clarence should stick around if they can with the Jacaranda Festival kicking into full gear at the end of October.

The Clarence Valley Country Muster is on from October 23 to 29. Adults $120 per person for the week, $40 per person day pass or $30 per person 4pm-10pm. Children under 16 are free with adult supervision. There are still tickets available for the festival, but no more bookings are being taken for caravans and people are being asked to turn up.

For more information on where to get tickets, and what is available at the country muster, and who is playing, check out their website: www.cvcmuster.com.au