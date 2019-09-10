Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"That reaches into families, it reaches into communities and it's indiscriminate. And it causes carnage, hurt, pain, loss, for those left behind."
Politics

The letter that devastated Scott Morrison

by Sam Clench
10th Sep 2019 11:22 AM

DURING his speech at the Suicide Prevention Australia breakfast this morning, Scott Morrison shared the tragic story of a 17-year-old boy who took his own life.

"I get a lot of letters. We all do. All parliamentarians do. I probably get a few more than I used do these days. I got one that was very upsetting recently," Mr Morrison said.

"Jenny and I went to a wedding of a friend in Western Sydney a few years back, and as is the case - I was treasurer at the time - there's lots of photos, there's lots of selfies. And I had a photo, Jenny and I with a beautiful young family and three kids, and recently I had a letter from the mother in that photo.

"The beaming teenage boy in that photo, Luke, had taken his own life in the past year and she'd written to me to tell me about it.

"When you look at the photo, there's no telltale sign. There's nothing. A beautiful young boy there with a beautiful family. He was 17.

"More than half of all Australian adults personally know someone who has died by suicide and can tell a story like this. This is a curse, as I've described it, on our society. That reaches into families, it reaches into communities and it's indiscriminate. And it causes carnage, hurt, pain, loss, for those left behind."

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, or visit Beyond Blue's website.

More Stories

editors picks scott morrison suicide awareness suicide prevention

Top Stories

    TRAPPED: 'We've got to get out now'

    premium_icon TRAPPED: 'We've got to get out now'

    News A SHARK Creek resident was lucky to escape with her life after she was trapped in the earlier hours of Sunday morning by the massive blaze

    RFS issues notice over water replacement

    RFS issues notice over water replacement

    Rural Landowners urged to contact DPI if affected

    • 10th Sep 2019 10:43 AM
    Southerly change firefighters were dreading hits

    Southerly change firefighters were dreading hits

    Breaking Rolling coverage with the latest information as fires blaze

    Health alert issued over bushfire smoke air pollution

    Health alert issued over bushfire smoke air pollution

    Health People with respiratory and cardiac issues urged to stay indoors