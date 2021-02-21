The little boy born with no ears

Hudson Magee is like any cute and cheeky little preppy but he was born without ears and is profoundly deaf.

Mum Teigan's pregnancy scans showed no problem so she was in shock when her precious

baby arrived.

"At first I didn't want any visitors coming to see Hudson, I just didn't know how to tell them that he was born without ears but it didn't take long to realise he was healthy in every other way and a beautiful baby," the Toorbul woman said.

Hudson, who is now four and a half, was born with a congenital condition called Bilateral Microtia Atresia which means both ears did not fully form and he has no ear canals. He cannot hear without the use of hearing aids.

The condition is rare when it occurs in both ears.

Hudson Magee was born without ears. Picture: Lachie Millard

"I believe the chances are one in every 10,000 births. In the early years I was desperate for my son to have his ears fixed as I was really worried that he would be bullied for looking different. But I couldn't have been more wrong, the community and his school has enveloped him with love and protection. His school has even fitted a sound system in all classrooms so that the teacher's voice can be propelled straight to Hudson's hearing aids via bluetooth," Ms Ihle said.

"Of course the other kids are curious about Hudson but they are not mean. He isn't too bothered by it right now," she said.

Hudson and his little sister Amayah, 2. Picture: Lachie Millard

Hudson, who attends St Michael's Christian College, wears a headband with his hearing aids attached. He is lively, boisterous and happy like most boys his age.

"As he gets older we have to think about what is right for Hudson's future. We want him to be able to hear and have ears. His dad Damien and I are contemplating the options."

Mum says that there are three possibilities open to her son. He could have surgery at the Queensland Children's Hospital where he would have rib graft surgery where cartilage would be used to form the shape of ears.

He could have Medpore surgery in Sydney which involves using a synthetic framework and the body's own tissue to create an ear.

Hudson Magee. Picture: Lachie Millard

Or there is the big one - a trip to the US where surgeons would build his inner ear canals as well as the outer ear, offering the possibility that Hudson could hear.

"It's all a whirlwind in my mind. I have heard of cases of the US operation not being successful in restoring hearing and I have also heard of kids who have had new ears built who really hated them and wished they'd left their ears alone," Miss Ihle said.

The ears that are built are made larger than the average child's ear so that the patient does not outgrow them.

"Our community has been so amazing and has been raising money for Hudson by donating their 10c recyclable bottles and cans. He is already aware of people's kindness and often says "those kind people are doing that so I have ears one day'," mum said.

To help Hudson, go to the GoFundMe page or Facebook campaign.

